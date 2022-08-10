Scented Candle  Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 5.02 billion and is Likely to Touch CAGR of 6.40% by  2029

Scented Candle Market

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Scented Candle Market " with market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Scented Candle report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porte's Five Forces analysis. Market definition covered in this Scented Candle report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Scented Candle report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the scented candle market was valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5.02 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The scented candle market report examines the current growth, which is being driven by the changing trend of gifting scented candles on special occasions.

Market Summary:-

A wide variety of candles are available in appealing packaging. There are fragrance infused candles, scented oil candles, and other types of one-of-a-kind candles. Scents and wax materials are not used in the artisanal materials. These non-toxic candles are made from natural ingredients and do not emit any toxins. The majority of users prefer the best organic scented candles on the market. These candles have a plethora of customization options.

There has been an increase in home renovation and home decoration activities as disposable income has increased. Since the pandemic has resulted in extended periods spent at home, an increasing number of people want to make their home a comfortable place to live. Some of the popular 2020 trends adopted by consumers include sculpture scented candles and organically shaped candles.

Some of the major players operating in the scented candle market are:

Candle-lite (US)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Zhong Nam Industrial (China)

The Procter & Gamble Company (US)

Empire Candle Co., LLC (US)

L Brands, Inc. (US)

BeCandle (India)

Newell Brands (US)

Johnson & Son, Inc (US)

Conscious Candle Company (US)

The Yankee Candle Company (US)

Bolsius International BV (France)

Welburn Candles Pvt Ltd ((UK)

Colonial Candle (UK)

Brandt Kaarsen (Spain)

Recent Industry Development

The countries covered in the scented candle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the scented candle market due to the growing number of spas and massage parlours in the United States and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2029, owing to the changing trend of gifting scented candles on celebratory occasions and festivities in countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand.

The scented candle market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, fragrance, and category and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Jar

Pillar

Tea light

Tumbler

Vase

Others

Raw Material

Wax

Liquid dyes

Soy

Glass

Others

Fragrance

Fruit

Flower

Spice

Blends

Others

Category

Mass

Premium

Distribution channel

Online

Offline

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Various application of scented candles

The scented candle market is being driven primarily by increased awareness of the product's use in various types of candle massages and aromatherapies.

Rise in consumption of eco-friendly candles

Rising consumption of eco-friendly candles, rising use of candles for home decoration, rising consumer awareness of these products, rising disposable income of people, and an increase in the number of spa and massage parlours are some of the factors driving the growth of the scented candle market

Opportunity

Increasing investment in household interiors and a rapidly growing home decor market, on the other hand, will create a slew of new opportunities for the scented candle market during the forecast period.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Scented Candle Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

