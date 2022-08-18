Submit Release
Starton Therapeutics to Present Poster at International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting 2022

Starton Therapeutics Inc will present a poster at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting 2022

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starton Therapeutics Inc., (the “Company”) a clinical stage biotechnology company today announced that the Company will present a poster at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place August 25-27, 2022 in person and virtually.

Poster exhibits at IMS Annual Meeting 2022:

Title: Activity and tolerability of lenalidomide (LLD) is enhanced following low-dose continuous percutaneous delivery compared to once daily dosing in an NCIH929 MM xenograft model in SCID mice.

Abstract Number: P-110

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center

Authors: Jamie Oliver, Pharm.D., Starton Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer; Mohamad Hussein, MD, Chair, Starton Therapeutics Scientific Committee, UCSF College of Medicine; Kenneth Anderson, MD, Starton Therapeutics Scientific Committee, Lebow Institute for Multiple Myeloma at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The poster will be available to view at the link below on August 25.
https://www.startontx.com/press-releases/events-presentations/

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary dermal technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit startontx.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. With regard to any forward-looking statements regarding the efficacy or outcomes of its proprietary therapies, the Company has relied in part on the outcome of certain phase 1 clinical and pre-clinical studies, as well the outcome of published studies conducted by other companies, thus, outcomes, particularly in the biotechnology industry, are always subject to uncertainty as to whether similar outcomes can be achieved by the Company in strictly clinical settings based upon larger population studies. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Starton Investor Relations:
investors@startontx.com
+1 646 578 8740

