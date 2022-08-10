Anticoagulants Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Aspen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Anticoagulants Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Anticoagulants Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Anticoagulants market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

The market was valued at $24,265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $43,427 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Anticoagulants are medicinal substances that reduce the coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. Anticoagulant drugs achieve their effects by suppressing the synthesis or function of various clotting factors that exist in the blood. The global anticoagulants market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of ischemic heart disease and venous thromboembolism (VTE) and awareness of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). In addition, increasing number of geriatric population and growing incidence of obese population is expected to further increase the demand for anticoagulants throughout the forecast period. On the other side, very high cost of NOACs is expected to negatively affect the growth of the anticoagulants market.

On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is segmented as NOACs, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist, and others. At present, the NOACs segment is a major revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to show dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness of NOACs and rising use of NOACs over the warfarin. However, higher price of NOACs hinders the market growth. As per the route of administration, the anticoagulants market is segmented as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Anticoagulants market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Anticoagulants market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Anticoagulants market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Anticoagulants market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Anticoagulants Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Anticoagulants Market by Key Players: Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Anticoagulants Market By Drug Class: NOACs, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, and Others

Anticoagulants Market By Route of Administration: Oral Anticoagulant and Injectable Anticoagulant

Anticoagulants Market By Application: Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack, Stroke, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

