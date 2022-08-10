Empty Capsules Market To Surpass USD 5.23 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Empty Capsules Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Empty Capsules Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Empty Capsules market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel), Medi-Caps Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.), Roxlor LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co., Ltd, Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

The global empty capsules market size was valued at $2.382 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.230 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Capsules are defined as hard and soft containers that can enclose medicines in a particular dosage form. Capsule drug delivery forms have gained immense traction in recent years as they act as relatively stable shells protecting the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Empty capsules are the most common container to store powders, herbs, and medicine. There are different size of capsules such as size 000, size 00, size 0, size 00E, size 1, size 2, size 3, and size 4.

Factors that drive growth of the global empty capsules market include rise in the demand for capsule drug delivery form, advancements in capsule drug delivery technology, and surge in demand for healthcare supplements. In addition, rise in concern regarding good health notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. According to the Office of Dietary Supplements, in 2019, it was reported that around 14% of multivitamins/minerals and multivitamin dietary supplements and 38% of vitamin and mineral supplements are purchased in the U.S. This increases the need for empty capsules production and drive growth of the market.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Empty Capsules market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Empty Capsules market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Empty Capsules market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Empty Capsules market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Empty Capsules Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Empty Capsules Market by Key Players: ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel), Medi-Caps Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.), Roxlor LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co., Ltd, Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Empty Capsules Market By Product: Gelatin Capsules and Non-Gelatin Capsules

Empty Capsules Market By Raw Material: Pig Meat, Bovine Meat, Bone, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, and Others

Empty Capsules Market By Therapeutic Application: Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, and Others

Empty Capsules Market By End User: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Nutraceutical Manufacturers, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

