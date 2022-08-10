Cadmium Market Forecast is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing use of the product in the battery industry such as in NiCd cells due to its rechargeability.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Cadmium Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Cadmium during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd. (Japan), Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Huludao Zinc Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Yunnan Luoping Zinc & Electricity Co. Ltd. (China), Toho Zinc Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nyrstar N.V. (Belgium), Grupo México (Mexico), Dowa Metals and Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan), Chelyabinsk Zink Plant JSC (Russia), Industrias Penoles S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Cadmium Overview :-

The global cadmium market size was robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.28 % during the forecast period. Major reason factors driving market revenue growth is increasing use of the product in the battery industry such as in NiCd cells due to its rechargeability. Additionally, adoption of cadmium in the paintings and coating sector owing to its ability to create bright yellow and orange colors is also expected to rise demand of the product.

Cadmium also denoted as Cd, is a soft white colored and ductile metal that is obtained as a by-product in the process of zinc refining from its zinc carbonate ore. This chemical element is a heavy metal and has similar properties such as a lower melting point compared to mercury. The substance is resistant to corrosion and insoluble in water, which makes it an optimum solution for plating other metals that rust easily, such as iron. Thus, the aviation sector utilizes cadmium to coat steel parts to prevent rusting and unwanted fire. Cadmium has conductive properties, and is majorly used as an anode in secondary rechargeable NiCd battery, that consists of Nickel as well.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Cadmium market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Primary Cadmium

Secondary Cadmium

Application/ End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

NiCd Battery

Pigments

Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Marine

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

