IVF Devices and Consumables Market May See A Big Move with CAGR of 19.7% | Allied Market Research

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Research

Allied Market Research added new research on IVF Devices and Consumables Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The IVF Devices and Consumables market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. Some of the key players involved in the study are Cook Medical Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.), Genea Limited (Genea Biomedx), Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Progyny Inc., Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology), Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife AB

The global IVF devices and consumables market size was valued at $1,856.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,138.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted in the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. The chances of having a healthy baby using IVF depend on many factors such as your age and the cause of infertility.

The IVF devices and consumables market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in infertility rate, rise in awareness toward IVF, upsurge in demand for advanced IVF technologies, and surge in IVF success rate. However, the market growth is restricted by higher costs associated with IVF devices, ethical issues, and complications associated with IVF.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Segments and Sub-segments::

IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Key Players: Cook Medical Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.), Genea Limited (Genea Biomedx), Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Progyny Inc., Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology), Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife AB

IVF Devices and Consumables Market By Product: Instruments, Accessories & Disposables, and Reagents & Media

IVF Devices and Consumables Market By Technology Type: Fresh Embryo IVF, Frozen Embryo IVF, and Donor Egg IVF

IVF Devices and Consumables Market By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes

