Surfactants Market Future Demands, Regional Developments and Industry Competitive Landscape Analysis 2027

Surfactants Market Trend

Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low prices & easy availability of surfactants, wide range of application, and extensive use of surfactants in household detergents drive the growth of the global surfactants market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, the team of researchers from the U.K. is researching on possible efficacy of biosurfactants in prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, and Others) and Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Emulsion Polymerization (Plastics), Paints & Coatings, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global surfactant industry garnered $41.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/302

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The surfactants market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the surfactants market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the surfactants market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The anionic segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the amphorteric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/302

Some ruling enterprises in the global surfactants market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global surfactants industry include BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporatio.

The personal care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for surfactants from the personal care applications such as hair care, skincare, oral care, and toiletries. However, the household detergents segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global surfactants market, due to the increase in awareness among people regarding personal hygiene and other cleaning processes for household applications.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the surfactants market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the surfactants market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surfactant-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.