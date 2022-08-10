Aluminum Extrusion Market to Worth USD 119.89 Billion at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The rising demand in the energy sector and growing construction industry are driving the need for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aluminum Extrusion market is forecast to reach USD 119.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In the construction industry, demand for pre-engineered buildings is growing, as it can be quickly assembled, dismantled, and transported easily. Aluminum extruded products are commonly used in various applications, in particular for pre-engineered building roofing. One of the key trends in the aluminum extrusion market will be the growing adoption of pre-engineered buildings, positively impacting the market’s growth.

In the automotive and aerospace and defense industries, demand for lightweight and high-performance materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, and composites is growing. In the automotive industry, aluminum extruded goods are utilized to reduce emissions and increase vehicle fuel efficiency. Besides, the aluminum extruded products' high temperature and thermal shock resistance properties make them suitable for use in high-performance vehicles and high-performance engine applications. Also, extruded aluminum items have a high rate of recycling and exhibit excellent resistance to creep, fatigue resistance, and corrosion resistance.

The aluminum extrusion market is driven by a rise in government incentives to use aluminum extrusions in Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPVs), which are used in renewable energy generation. One of the major factors driving the aluminum extrusion market is rapid growth in the building & construction industry.

Major companies Jindal Aluminum Ltd., Arconic, Century Aluminum, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Novelis, Constellium, QALEX, TALCO, Norsk Hydro ASA, and Gulf Extrusions

Further key findings from the report suggest

The production of motor vehicles in India and Thailand is rising at a considerable pace, along with the increasing use of aluminum extrusions per vehicle. This has given rise to lucrative opportunities on the APAC aluminum extrusions market and is growing with a CAGR of 5.2% in the region.

Owing to its properties, such as good weldability, corrosion resistance, machinability, and electrical conductivity, aluminum extrusion plays a vital role in the aerospace industry. The extrusion is used in the compartments for galleys & trolleys, instruments, seats, and baggage.

Recyclability and oxidation resistance of extrusion materials made from aluminum guarantees the reliability of the overall device in which they are used. Nevertheless, low awareness of these items will be impeding market growth during the forecast period. Combined with the ease of recycling aluminum, the relatively low cost of manufacturing aluminum extrusions has broadened in many industrial, transportation, household, and everyday applications.

The demand for extrusion of aluminum is limited. Most of the large and existing market players sell and distribute widely to clients worldwide. Conversely, most of the smaller players are based on their regional markets.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Shapes

Rods & Bars

Pipes & Tubes

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mill finished

Powder Coated

Anodized

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Energy

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

