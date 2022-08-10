Fluorine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecasts to 2022-2030

Reports And Data

Increasing use of the product in the electronics industry such as in semiconductor wafers Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluorine Market size was robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. Increasing use of the product in the electronics industry such as in semiconductor wafers due to its potent cleaning attributes is a key factor, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, its adoption in the solar energy sector pertaining to use in optimizing solar cells and energy stabilization is also expected to rise demand for the product.

Fluorine also denoted as F2, is a yellow colored gas, which is a highly reactive halogen element. The product is produced through fluorspar mineral ores from the earth’s crust and is basis for the fluorochemical industry. It is commercially produced by electrolysis of hydrogen fluoride which is added to the smelting mixture in metal purifications owing to its ability to lower smelting temperature, thus making the process relatively much efficient. Furthermore, the product is a major component in cryolite and aluminum manufacturing in the metallurgical sector. Additionally, other applications include, removing undesired oxides from steel sheets and from silicon cells in solar technology. Similarly, owing to its reactivity attribute, the product is widely used in the electronics sector to clean silicon semiconductor wafers.

Major companies

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Linde Plc (Ireland)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Hyosung Chemical (South Korea)

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. (India)

Advance Research Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

ADCO Global Inc. (U.S.)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Segments covered in the report:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Industrial Grade Fluorine

Electronics Grade Fluorine

Application/End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Electronics Industry

Solar Cells

Chemicals Production

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

