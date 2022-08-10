Fluorine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecasts to 2022-2030
Reports And Data
Increasing use of the product in the electronics industry such as in semiconductor wafers Drives Growth
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluorine Market size was robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. Increasing use of the product in the electronics industry such as in semiconductor wafers due to its potent cleaning attributes is a key factor, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, its adoption in the solar energy sector pertaining to use in optimizing solar cells and energy stabilization is also expected to rise demand for the product.
Fluorine also denoted as F2, is a yellow colored gas, which is a highly reactive halogen element. The product is produced through fluorspar mineral ores from the earth’s crust and is basis for the fluorochemical industry. It is commercially produced by electrolysis of hydrogen fluoride which is added to the smelting mixture in metal purifications owing to its ability to lower smelting temperature, thus making the process relatively much efficient. Furthermore, the product is a major component in cryolite and aluminum manufacturing in the metallurgical sector. Additionally, other applications include, removing undesired oxides from steel sheets and from silicon cells in solar technology. Similarly, owing to its reactivity attribute, the product is widely used in the electronics sector to clean silicon semiconductor wafers.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5322
Major companies
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Linde Plc (Ireland)
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)
Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Hyosung Chemical (South Korea)
Navin Fluorine International Ltd. (India)
Advance Research Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)
Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)
ADCO Global Inc. (U.S.)
AGC Inc. (Japan)
To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorine-market
Segments covered in the report:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Industrial Grade Fluorine
Electronics Grade Fluorine
Application/End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Electronics Industry
Solar Cells
Chemicals Production
Others
Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5322
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Browse More Related Research Reports:
Collagen Powder Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/collagen-powder-market
Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sheet-moulding-compound-smc-market
Nitrogen Fertilizer Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrogen-fertilizer-market
Kaolinite Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/kaolinite-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn