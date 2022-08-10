Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with DRC Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde in Kinshasa. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Lukonde discussed the importance of organizing and holding free and fair elections as scheduled in 2023. The Secretary noted USAID will provide an additional $10 million to promote peaceful political participation and transparency in the elections, bringing total U.S. support of the DRC elections to $23.75 million. The two also discussed promoting respect for human rights, improving the investment climate, protecting the environment, countering corruption, and securing supply chains of critical minerals necessary for the global transition to cleaner forms of energy. The Secretary also emphasized the longstanding, close U.S.-DRC partnership on global health – most notably combating Ebola outbreaks – and on sustainable food production.

