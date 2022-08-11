Submit Release
SPINALCORD.COM ANNOUNCES WINNING ADAPTIVE EXERCISE EQUIPMENT IN ITS BEST OF 2022 AWARDS

The SpinalCord.com Best of 2022 Awards recognize organizations and individuals who provide superior support within the SCI community

With this equipment, SCI survivors can continue to stay active, and athletes can stay in the game – even if it’s a little different than before!”
— Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinalCord.com, a leading voice and resource for spinal cord injury (SCI) survivors and their families, recently released the winners of its Best of 2022 Awards. These awards recognize those that are having a positive impact within the SCI community.

Selected by SCI survivors, family members, medical specialists, researchers, attorneys, and more, the winners in the category of Best Adaptive Exercise Equipment have been announced. They are as follows:
● #1 “Best of the Best”: EasyStand. Home exercise standing frames that help combat secondary medical conditions arising from wheelchair use.
● #2: Restorative Therapies RT300 Leg/Arm Cycle. A functional electrical stimulation (FES) company providing a continuum of care solutions.
● #3: Theraband Latex Resistance Bands//Tubes with Handles. An affordable solution to help users rehabilitate injuries, improve functional living, and more.
● #4: Aqua Creek ProToneTM. Provides the ultimate workout for those with limited mobility and gripping capabilities.
● #5 TIE: Vitaglide. Cardio conditioning unit designed to boost performance of upper body muscles and core strength.
● #5 TIE: RowErg. An indoor rowing machine that can be modified to help meet the needs of adaptive athletes.
● #5 TIE: Concept2 SkiErg. A training tool for cross country skiers that can be adapted to those with lower body limitations or injuries.

“Adaptive exercise equipment is so important following a spinal cord injury,” says Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com. “Exercise not only helps build strength, but confidence. With this equipment, SCI survivors can continue to stay active, and athletes can stay in the game – even if it’s a little different than before! We’re grateful for the difference these products are making in the lives of people everywhere.”

The winners receive a unique digital badge that they can feature on their website to let visitors know that they’re highly recommended within the community. In addition, SpinalCord.com is highlighting them on a special page dedicated to winners, Best Adaptive Exercise Equipment 2022.

To learn more about the SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards and to see the full list of winners, visit www.spinalcord.com/best-of-awards.

About SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards
The SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards recognize excellence across various categories. The credentials of each nominee are carefully considered by the SpinalCord.com team and contributors. While methodology differs by category, it may include reputation, customer service, expertise, longevity, and access, and each recipient has a positive consumer/community rating. The awards are not a form of advertising and cannot be purchased.

About SpinalCord.com
SpinalCord.com is an informational resource founded in 2000 by Dale Swope and Angela Rodante, who have decades of experience helping SCI survivors and families recover financially, emotionally, and socially. Today, the website is trusted within the community and used by hospitals, universities, rehab facilities, and paralysis recovery centers around the country.

