Rigid Foam Market Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook Analysis to 2030 | At a CAGR of 4.9 % - Reports and Data

Increasing use of rigid foam in construction applications, and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rigid Foam Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9 % between 2022 and 2030. Increasing awareness of the benefits associated with rigid foam insulation is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Rigid foam helps to effectively seal gaps and close air leaks, and maintain indoor air temperature. Also, rigid foam sheathing provides an extra layer of protection against moisture, pests, and fire.

Another key factor driving revenue growth of the market are increasing use of rigid foam in construction applications, and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and the need for better fire protection in commercial and residential structures. Rigid foam is an excellent insulator and can be used in both new construction and retrofit projects. It is also lightweight and easy to install, which makes it an ideal material for use in a variety of construction applications. The rigidity of the foam helps to reduce noise transmission and provides superior soundproofing properties.

The Rigid Foam market investigation report assesses the global market for the Rigid Foam industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2030. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Rigid Foam market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and market size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Rigid Foam Market:

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Recticel

Huntsman International LLC.

Johns Manville Corporation

Recticel NV/SA

and Saint-Gobain SA.

The Rigid Foam market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Rigid Foam market.

The global Rigid Foam market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Polystyrene (PS)

Phenolic

Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC&R)

Others (Electrical & Electronics, Furniture, Appliances, And Others)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

