Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,551 in the last 365 days.

Acclaimed Sci-fi Author Calvin Fisher's New Book THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: STORMRISE Now Available For Amazon Pre-Order

Author Calvin Fisher

Writer's Latest Novel To Be Released August 23rd, 2022

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After shocking the Sci-fi/Fantasy book system with his electric first novel THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: APOCALYPSE BOUNTY,  author Calvin Fisher returns to his dystopian world in his follow-up book, STORMRISE, slated for release August 23rd, 2022.  It is currently available for Amazon pre-order.


Calvin Fisher has become one of the most exciting young voices in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy genre, with publications like Sci-Fi & Fantasy Magazine saying Mr. Fisher is an author to "Certainly keep an eye out for" and Journey Planet calling his first book "A fantastic and impressive work."

About STORMRISE

Mark Northfield has lost track of time. The days, weeks, and months blend while he sits in the Network's dank prison. After the detonation of Zeus's Mercy, the Network's secret device, the city is rid of the toxic gas that plagued its citizens for a decade. Yet, the death and destruction seem far from over.

His world only darkens when a new prisoner arrives in his cell block: Geralt Salb, the leader of the Yellowbacks. He is a man that Northfield, once considered an ally, turned into a tenuous partner. His capture means that the Yellowback's rebellion against the Network has failed. With both men in the Network's possession, the organization's ultimate plan for Northfield and Geralt is set into motion. The Network stronghold in the mysterious, neon-drenched city of New Medea wants them for reasons they can't fathom. All they know is that the Network will make them pay for their actions, one way or another.

For more information, visit : https://calvinfishermedia.com/


THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: STORMRISE is published by Headline Books.

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Acclaimed Sci-fi Author Calvin Fisher's New Book THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: STORMRISE Now Available For Amazon Pre-Order

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.