Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market Expected to Generate $6,565.1 Million and Grow at 2.7% CAGR in the 2020-2027 Forecast Period [197-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global fatty bases for suppositories market is predicted to flourish by 2027 due to the rising geriatric population and pediatric patients across the world along with increasing R&D activities. The hard fat sub-segment is expected to be highly dominant. Market in the North America is estimated to witness better growth opportunities by 2027 due to rising urological and gynecological diseases among people in the region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global fatty bases for suppositories market is expected to generate a revenue of $6,565.1 million and grow at 2.7% CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2027. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2020-2027. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The rising geriatric population and pediatric patients across the world along with the demand for easy drug delivery techniques are some factors predicted to drive the growth of the global fatty bases for suppositories market during the forecast years. Moreover, the significance of fat-based suppositories due to their rapid absorption of low molecular weight drugs is another factor estimated to boost the market growth by 2027.

Opportunities: Increasing product launches by key market players and the extensive use of fat-based suppositories to treat viral infections are some factors anticipated to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global fatty bases for suppositories market during the analysis timeframe. Additionally, growing R&D activities for rectal and vaginal topical antiviral drug delivery systems is yet another factor to augment the market development by 2027.

Restraints: Patients’ reluctance for rectal drug delivery is the prime factor to hamper the market growth.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the fatty bases for suppositories market into a couple of segments based on excipient base type and regional analysis.

Excipient Base Type: Hard Fat Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant

The hard fat sub-segment is projected to hold a dominant market share and gather a revenue of $3,039.1 million during the analysis years due to its versatile properties and extensive utilization in fatty bases for suppositories. In addition, hard fat excipients can exhibit a wide range of melting points, dissolving rates, and firmness. These factors are estimated to bolster the sub-segment’s growth during the 2020-2027 forecast period.

Region: Market in the North America Region to be Highly Lucrative

The fatty bases for suppositories market in the North America region is anticipated to witness better growth opportunities during the analysis years and generate a revenue of $2,410.2 million due to rising gynecological diseases and urological disorders in the region. Moreover, bacterial vaginosis (BV) is considered as one of the most common bacterial infections and around 30% of women of reproductive age suffer from such diseases. These factors are expected to propel the market growth in the North America region by 2027.

Significant Market Players

Some significant fatty bases for suppositories market players include

LGV (Laboratories Mayoly Spindler)

Delpharm

Aenova Holding GmBH

Priyans Drugs

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

ATRAL

FAMAR

Unither

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in August 2021, Gynica, a Jerusalem-based femtech (female technology) startup, announced the examination of cannabis-based treatments including proprietary vaginal suppositories for persistent gynecological conditions in women and reduce the inflammation and pain in cases of endometriosis and dysmenorrhea.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market:

