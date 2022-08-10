Global Display Dielectric Materials Market Anticipated to Garner $88,004.9 Million in Revenue and Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the Estimated Period from 2019 to 2026 | Reveals [125-Pages] by Research Dive

The global display dielectric materials market is predicted to see significant growth during the analysis period owing to the increasing demand for advanced displays for consumer electronic applications. Based on technology, the LED technology sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable. Regionally, the North America region is expected to have wide growth opportunities.

As per our analysts, with the rising demand for advanced displays for consumer electronics applications and unique features for emerging electronic dielectric displays, the display dielectric materials market is expected to experience alarming growth during the forecast period. Besides, the growing adoption of electronics display products such as televisions, laptops, mobile phones, and many others, is predicted to fortify the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the rapid growth in the technical advancements in product manufacturing together with the emerging enhanced displays is expected to create massive investment opportunities during the estimated period. However, the high cost of advanced materials and price volatility of the raw materials may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segments of the Display Dielectric Materials Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on technology, application, and region.

Technology: LED Technology Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The LED technology sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $18,261.0 million during the analysis timeframe. The inclining growth towards LED displays because of its enormous benefits such as a slim screen with glossy designs, enhanced appearance, and many more, is expected to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Application: Conventional Display Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The conventional display sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $48,490.7 million over the forecast period. The increasing usage of dielectric displays for conventional purposes such as promotional tools, advertising screens, and many other applications is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Region: North America Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the display dielectric materials market is projected to generate a revenue of $21,033.2 million throughout the estimated period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of dielectric displays among individuals of this region for home appliances, mobiles, and other electronics. Moreover, the rising preference of consumers toward dielectric displays for marketing, advertising, and other applications in this region is expected to boost the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Display Dielectric Materials Market

The major players of the display dielectric materials market include

LG Chem Corning UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Asahi India Glass Limited DuPont DIC CORPORATION JSR Corporation SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Merck KGaK Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business tactics and strategies such as product development, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to acquire a leading position in the global industry. – Specific Requirement on Post COVID-19 Impact? Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a Call

For instance, in August 2021, LG Chem Ltd., the largest Korean chemical company, acquired LG Electronics, a leading manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics to expand its product portfolio and become the world’s largest general battery materials company to manufacture separation membrane display materials across many nations such as Korea, China, Cheongju, Poland and many more.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects such as product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, latest strategic developments, and SWOT analysis.

