Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Trend 2030 | An Increase in the Demand for Biodegradable Products are drives Growth
The global polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030. An increase in the demand for biodegradable products and stringent government regulations regarding environmental concerns are projected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Another key factor driving the growth of the polyvinyl alcohol market is the rising demand from the construction industry. Moreover, the growing food and beverage industry is also projected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for market players operating in the Polyvinyl Alcohol Market. An increase in the use of polyvinyl alcohol as a food additive is also expected to support the market revenue growth during the forecast period.
The polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to benefit from an increase in embroidery work to improve the product's aesthetic appearance. Polyvinyl alcohol also has a variety of applications, including ceramics, textiles, coatings, paper, and wood. The varied grades are helpful for various end-use industries, which are expected to support market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.
Major companies
Celanese Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
Hercules Incorporated
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Nippon Gosei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., and The DOW Chemical Company.
Segments covered in the report:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)
Flakes
Powder
Solutions
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)
Adhesives & Sealants
Coatings
Films & Sheets
Paper & Packaging
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)
Packaging
Construction
Textile
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
