Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Trend 2030 | An Increase in the Demand for Biodegradable Products are drives Growth

The global polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030. An increase in the demand for biodegradable products and stringent government regulations regarding environmental concerns are projected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Another key factor driving the growth of the polyvinyl alcohol market is the rising demand from the construction industry. Moreover, the growing food and beverage industry is also projected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for market players operating in the Polyvinyl Alcohol Market. An increase in the use of polyvinyl alcohol as a food additive is also expected to support the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to benefit from an increase in embroidery work to improve the product's aesthetic appearance. Polyvinyl alcohol also has a variety of applications, including ceramics, textiles, coatings, paper, and wood. The varied grades are helpful for various end-use industries, which are expected to support market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Major companies

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Hercules Incorporated

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Gosei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., and The DOW Chemical Company.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Flakes

Powder

Solutions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Adhesives & Sealants

Coatings

Films & Sheets

Paper & Packaging

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

