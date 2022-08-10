Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report Including Global Industry Outlook & Key Players Analysis By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and increasing need to improve workload performance are some key factors driving market

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of hybrid cloud technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and growing demand to improve workload performance are some key factors driving global hyper-converged infrastructure market revenue growth. Increase in incidents of crucial data loss with on-premises facilities, lack of protection and flexibility, and increased investment in outdated software and hardware is resulting in an increasing majority of businesses deploying infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data security solutions.

The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. As high performance is required for workloads, including real-time data analytics, an organization’s hardware capabilities are important, and this is expected to drive growth of this segment going ahead.

Disaggregated HCI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. In hyper-converged infrastructure, disaggregated architecture is rapidly gaining popularity. CPUs and memory can be hosted in a single compute cabinet in disaggregated HCI hardware deployment; whereas, storage can be hosted in a distinct storage container/unit.

Side-by-side HCI deployment segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The HCI platform is placed alongside traditional heterogeneous equipment in an existing data center through side-by-side deployment. This approach allows companies to seamlessly transfer workloads to HCI over a short time and long period.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets due to rising demand for cloud-based services to enhance IT operations, increased emphasis on boosting remote access, and rising demand for virtualized desktop infrastructure among various end-users in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated HCI

Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Full Replacement HCI Deployment

Side-by-side HCI Deployment

Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Virtualizing Critical Applications

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Office

Backup & Recovery

Data Center Consolidation

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Power

Others

Regional Analysis of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market.

The report covers the following chapters:

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type and by interest rate.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry supply chain.

Product/Service Analysis - The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

Customer Information - This chapter covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market.

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

