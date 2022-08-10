Wearable Organs Market Size, Key Development Trends, and Growth Projection to Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Wearable Organs Market Trends –High prevalence of artificial kidney transplants & hearable devices.

Wearable Organs Market Size – USD 5.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.6%, Market Trends –High prevalence of artificial kidney transplants & hearable devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wearable Organs Market is expected to reach USD 19.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to an increase in the deficiency of available organ donors, growth in the incidence of organ failures due to many chronic & life-threatening diseases, and rising practice of adopting artificial devices for organ efficacy. The enhancement in the genomics, surgical techniques, genetic engineering, and availability of the proper instruments for the transplant could increase the success rates of the operations, the advancements in the wearable organs technologies have helped reduce the rate of mortality causing from the organ failures.

The growth in North American region is mainly driven by the growing demand for the artificial organ transplantation and higher rate of affordability for the same. Additionally, advancements in the biotechnology, healthcare and surgical systems, higher expenditure in healthcare facilities by the government and availability of many prominent players in the market placed North America in the superior position in the wearable organs market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Wearable Organs Market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Key Highlights From The Report

The organ replication sub-segment is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market due to its higher applicability, extended investment, quality control, and higher revenue count. Many newer start-ups and established companies have been investing a handful of amount in the research & developments, especially in the organ replication and showcased patents that eventually can have the chance of replicating human organs.

The Electronic sub-segment had the highest market share of 68% in 2019 due to its increasing implementation and use cases that in turn, increased the applicability as well as the demand for the wearable organs.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Neurotron Biotechnology, Cochlear Ltd., HDT Global, Inc., AWAK Technology, ReWalk Robotics, and Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research have segmented the global Wearable Organs Market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear Implants

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Vision Bionics

Brain Bionics

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronics

Mechanical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organ Replication

Organ Efficacy

Clinical Testing

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Wearable Organs market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Wearable Organs industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Wearable Organs market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Wearable Organs Market by 2027?

