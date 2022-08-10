U.S. Chamber Endorses Marc Molinaro for New York’s 19th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Marc Molinaro (R) to represent New York’s Nineteenth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Marc Molinaro has a proven record of leading and delivering for residents of the Hudson Valley,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Eastern Region Director Nick Vaugh. “Marc has demonstrated a commitment to supporting free enterprise and the American business community to improve New York and our nation. He will lead the charge for pro-growth solutions in Congress, and that has earned him the support of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to endorse Marc Molinaro and look forward to partnering with him in the next Congress.”

"For too long, Upstate NY has been held back by out of touch economic policies—such as sky-high spending, inflation, overregulation, and over taxation—from Albany and Washington,” said Marc Molinaro. The key to a healthy, diverse, and unleashed economy is free enterprise and that’s why I’m thrilled to have the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its members. We need an economy in which each person has the opportunity to thrive and Upstate is open for business, whether that is manufacturing, agriculture, small business, or safe natural gas extraction. We can and will do better.”

"The Business Council supports candidates who are pro-business, and we believe Marc Molinaro represents that in this race,” said Heather Briccetti Mulligan, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State. “Marc has a proven track record of being business friendly and supporting initiatives that create economic development not only in his region but others that stretch across New York State.”

“Marcus Molinaro is a good, longtime friend of Hudson Valley manufacturers,” said Harold King, President of The Council of Industry. “First in the New York State Assembly and now as Dutchess County Executive, Marc has built a strong relationship with the manufacturing sector – indeed he is a past winner of the Council of Industry’s Manufacturing Champion Award for his efforts in the Assembly to promote a pro-growth agenda in Albany. As our representative in Washington, D.C., he will be a strong advocate for Hudson Valley manufacturers.”