Read more about DCS celebrates the success of Day Reporting Center graduates at its upcoming August 2022 Commencement Ceremonies 

ATLANTA - The Recidivism Reduction Unit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Day Reporting Center (DRC) commencements across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the success of those participants graduating this rigorous outpatient treatment program. 

 

“The goals of the DRC program are to provide individuals under supervision with access to programs that reduce criminal thinking and behavior, eliminate substance abuse, increase educational levels and employability, and restore justice to their community”, says Sherri Bloodworth, DCS Director of Recidivism Unit. Through programming our hopes are to replace criminal behaviors and attitudes with pro-social alternatives that ultimately reduce recidivism, Bloodworth added. 

 

A DRC is a non-residential substance abuse and mental health treatment program designed to offer judges and other criminal justice officials with a viable and cost-effective treatment option for high-risk, high need offenders with substance abuse, cognitive, and/or mental health treatment needs while under community supervision. Participants receive guidance and monitoring in intensive outpatient substance abuse and cognitive restructuring programs. 

 

“Day Reporting Centers have the ability to reunite families and restore hope in a participant’s life,'' says Vikkie Lee, DCS Statewide DRC Manager.  The transformative power of these centers cannot be understated. When a participant fully commits to the program, then there is great potential for a positive outcome, she added. 

 

August DRC Commencents 

 

Macon Day Reporting Center

Location: Lundy Chapel, 2081 Forest Hill Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Date: August 9, 2022 

Time: 2:00pm 

 

Dublin (GF) Day Reporting Center

Location: 164 Lovett Farm Rd, East Dublin, GA 31027

Date: August 16, 2022 

Time: 6:00pm 

 

Atlanta  Day Reporting Center

Location: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 383 Paines Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Date: August 17, 2022 

Time: 6:00pm 

 

Georgia’s DRC program has been nationally recognized as an effective method to reduce recidivism rates. Currently, there are 32 judicial circuits across Georgia that are served by a Day Reporting Center.

 

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

 

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

 

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov

 

Media Contacts:

 

Brian Tukes, Director of External Affairs

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected] 

470-217-6539

 

Jamelle Washington, Public Information Officer 

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected]

404-561-4590


 

