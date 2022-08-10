Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,493 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Before Their Meeting

PRIME MINISTER LUKONDE:  (Via interpreter) I’d like to welcome the Secretary, and of course the meetings already began yesterday.  And welcome to the house of the prime minister.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  (Via interpreter) I am delighted to meet with the prime minister and to continue the discussions we started yesterday.  I do know that we have a very important agenda around various topics: food security, climate, the work that we’re conducting together to bring peace and security in the east of Congo.  All of these topics reflect the depth of our relationship.

(In English) It’s a pleasure to be here working on so many different things with the prime minister, following up on the discussions that we had yesterday with the president.  I think the agenda that we have is proof of the breadth and depth of the partnership between the United States and the DRC, a partnership, as we’ve called it, for peace and prosperity, for preservation of the environment.  And I’m very pleased with the opportunity to speak with the prime minister today about the work that we’re doing together.  Thanks.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.