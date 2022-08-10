Battery Energy Storage System Market is Expected to Witness Growth at a Rate of 30% in Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

Battery Energy Storage System Market Overall Analysis, Strong Development by Major Eminent Key Players and Forecast to 2029

The battery energy storage system market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 30% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on battery energy storage system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the demand of constant power supply in data centers is escalating the growth of battery energy storage system market.

Energy Storage Systems are known to be the equipment that can proficiently and accessibly store numerous forms of energy that can be used as per the need.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the battery energy storage system market in the forecast period are the rise in the demand of continuous power supply from critical infrastructures due to the COVID-19 and growing need for grid energy storage systems due to the constant grid modernization. Furthermore, the increase in the adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector because of their low costs and enhanced performance is further anticipated to propel the growth of the battery energy storage system market. Moreover, the rising popularity of adopting low-carbon and less fossil fuel-based economy and constant renewable energy revolution is further estimated to cushion the growth of the battery energy storage system market. On the other hand, the increased capital expenditure needed for the installation of battery energy storage systems is further projected to impede the growth of the battery energy storage system market in the timeline period.

In addition, the growing number of rural electrification projects around the world will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the battery energy storage system market in the coming years. However, the continuous disruptions in supply chain of energy generation industry and postponement in ESS projects due to the COVID-19 might further challenge the growth of the battery energy storage system market in the near future.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

LG Chem., ABB, The AES Corporation, Enerbrax Acumuladores Ltda, Beacon Power, LLC, BYD Company Limited, Alevo Group, Convergent Energy + Power, Greensmith Energy Management Systems, SMA Solar Technology AG, Exide Industries Ltd., Eos Energy Storage, Seeo, Inc., Corvus Energy, Scheider Electric, SK Holdings Co. Ltd., Trinabess, Autobat SACI, Eguana, Imergy Power Systems Inc., Ionotec Ltd and Tata Power among others.

Key Market Segmentation

The battery energy storage system market is segmented on the basis of element, battery type, connection type, ownership, energy capacity and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of element, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented into battery and hardware.

On the basis of battery type, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented into lithium-ion, advanced lead acid, flow batteries, sodium sulfur and other.

On the basis of connection type, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented into on-grid and off-grid.

On the basis of ownership, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented into customer owned, third-party owned, utility owned.

On the basis of energy capacity, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented into below 100 mwh, between 100 and 500 mwh, above 500 mwh.

On the basis of application, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented into residential, non-residential, utilities and other.

By Region of Battery Energy Storage System market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

Asia-Pacific dominates the battery energy storage system market due to the rise in the population. Furthermore, the high power demand across developing economies will further boost the growth of the battery energy storage system market in the region during the forecast period. North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the battery energy storage system market due to the rise in the number of utilities and corporations. Moreover, the growing demand for standardized safety regulations for storage technology of energy storage system integration and monitoring is further anticipated to propel the growth of the battery energy storage system market in the region in the coming years.

**To project the value and volume of Keyword sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

**To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

**To study and analyze the global Keyword size (value and volume) by the company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast

**To understand the structure of Keyword by identifying its various sub-segments

**To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

**Focuses on the key global Keyword manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

**To analyze the Keyword with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

**To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

