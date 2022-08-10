Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Before Their Meeting

PRIME MINISTER LUKONDE: (Via interpreter) I’d like to welcome the Secretary, and of course the meetings already began yesterday. And welcome to the house of the prime minister.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Via interpreter) I am delighted to meet with the prime minister and to continue the discussions we started yesterday. I do know that we have a very important agenda around various topics: food security, climate, the work that we’re conducting together to bring peace and security in the east of Congo. All of these topics reflect the depth of our relationship.

(In English) It’s a pleasure to be here working on so many different things with the prime minister, following up on the discussions that we had yesterday with the president. I think the agenda that we have is proof of the breadth and depth of the partnership between the United States and the DRC, a partnership, as we’ve called it, for peace and prosperity, for preservation of the environment. And I’m very pleased with the opportunity to speak with the prime minister today about the work that we’re doing together. Thanks.