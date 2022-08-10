Club Leaders Group offers Reserve Recruitment program for clubs and hospitality groups to balance staffing shortages
Focusing on the future by building the next generation of hospitality leaders ensuring continuous delivery and an unmatched member experience.
Recruits anticipate gaining hands-on experience and in-depth exposure to club, hotel and resort operations.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Leaders Group has partnered with Achel Goswami, Maja Schroeder and Fred Hamilton to launch a Reserve Recruitment Program to benefit country clubs and hospitality groups. The program enables clients to focus on the future while building the next generation of hospitality leaders to ensure continuous delivery and an unmatched member experience to members and guests. The strategic partnership targets international recruits as empowered team members to make significant contributions to a client’s business while developing their careers.
Craig D. Martin, CCM and founder of Club Leaders Group shared, “In return for their commitment, international recruits receive a paid 12-month rotational opportunity via J-1 Visa Internships followed by a sponsored H2B Visa for up to 3-years in a position that meets the priorities of the recruit and the respective employer. Recruits anticipate gaining hands-on experience and in-depth exposure to club, hotel and resort operations. They may work in all positions throughout the operations and should be afforded the opportunity to develop supervisory and management skills.”
As part of the Reserve Recruitment program, recruits expect hands-on and instructor-led management training in food and beverage, culinary, golf, tennis, spa, salon, fitness, aquatics, course and grounds maintenance, membership, marketing, catering, banquets, front desk, accounting, and even human resources. This training, coupled with hands-on experience, prepare the recruits for immediate placement into your club or resort operation after one year.
Club Leader’s Group has successfully recruited and instructed hundreds of interns and trainees who aid country clubs and hospitality groups with a year-round career focused staff to supplement current staffing programs. These personally selected recruits are empowered team members seeking to make significant contributions to the business while developing their careers. Several exclusive private country clubs in Florida are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their recruits in the coming months and upon arrival will immediately begin training. To learn more visit International Hospitality Leadership & Intern Program – Club Leaders Group.
About Club Leaders Group
Club Leaders Group (CLG) brings extensive industry knowledge, remarkable insight, and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver sustainable results and success to country clubs and resorts around the world. Craig Martin, CCM has spent the past five years cultivating strategic partners to expand CLG’s consulting services and has grown his firm into a nationally recognized consulting firm having performed full scale national executive searches at many of the top Platinum Clubs in America. Prior to starting his firm, he served as Chief Operating Officer & General Manager at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida from 2007 until late 2019. Prior to St. Andrews, Martin was Vice President, Private Clubs at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company where he was responsible for the development of new residential branded private clubs. Craig held executive leadership positions at The Club at Admirals Cove, The Boca Raton Resort & Club, Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, Gaylord Hotels, Callaway Gardens Resort as well as The Greenbrier. He is a distinguished leader in the club industry with more than 40 plus years of hospitality experience. His professional background includes several world-class five-star resorts, hotels, private clubs, residential developments, and real estate projects.
