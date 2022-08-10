Submit Release
Elevated Living Releases Its List of Top 5 Summer Events from Class A Communities Nationwide

Elevated Living, the multifamily industry leader in property technology, has compiled its nationwide list of Top 5 modern Class A community summer events.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s more, much more, than just throwing a party! Planning and delivering an enjoyable and successful resident summer event at a multifamily community is a property management art and science.

Elevated Living, the dynamic full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities, combines technology with human powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience and help the management team handle the event planning logistics---without the stress.

“We're witnessing an expansion of fragmented industries all trying to force residents to download multiple apps, slowly deteriorating the resident experience,” explains the enthusiastic Konrad Koczwara, Elevated Living’s CEO and Founder. “Elevated Living’s all-in-one technology platform is the solution, with one ambitious goal in mind: to deliver the best resident experience.”

To deliver the most inviting environment to multifamily communities, Elevated Living provides full-service event planning, execution, and clean-up. Everything from research to onsite labor is managed by Elevated Living event managers, making the entire experience stress-free.

“Special events are a truly positive resident experience. Summer themed events are just the start to a well-organized annual events calendar that residents connect with, and more importantly, attend. Experienced management teams understand the residents, the budget, and the community’s space.”

That’s why Elevated Living recently released its Top 5 Class A community events.

Brunch with Live Chef & Mimosa Bar. A themed brunch with an interactive chef can help your residents feel like they're part of a unique and extraordinary community. Add a build-your-own mimosa bar to any exhibition cooking event for even more smiles.

Craft Cocktail Class with Local Mixologist. Blend an interactive event with skills that your residents will use at their next event. Bring it all together with a craft cocktail class hosted by a local professional that knows how to teach the art of mixing and mingling.

Outdoor Movie Night. Pick a family favorite, get the popcorn machine ready, and watch your residents come out to enjoy a movie night under the stars. The key is to think about how you want this outdoor experience to feel and then design accordingly.

Live Music & Dinner Buffet. Whether it’s a single violinist or a 5-piece mariachi band, live music always makes an impact in your building. Pair it with a brunch or dinner buffet, and it’s sure to be a crowd-pleasing event!

Dog & Pet Parent Bars. Bring your pet parents and their fur kids out for an interactive get-together where dogs get to choose from an assortment of treats and toys while humans pick their favorite treats from a snack and drink buffet.

“The best multifamily event managers understand,” Koczwara emphasizes, “that the enjoyment and the connections people make in a specific location, affect their feelings toward that place.”

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.
About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience. Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner. Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street
Chicago, IL 60610
USA

Konrad Koczwara
Elevated Living
+1 312-600-4968
email us here

