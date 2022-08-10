U.S. Wine Market Report 2022, Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2027

The United States wine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.49% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Wine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The United States wine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.49% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Wine represents an alcoholic beverage that is prepared with the fermented juice of several fruits, such as cranberries, grapes, apples, blueberries, kiwi, raspberries, plums, etc. It helps in preventing oxidative stress caused by an imbalance between antioxidants and free radicals. In addition to this, wine contains resveratrol that has various anti-inflammatory properties. Consequently, it minimizes inflammation and prevents Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, cancer, diabetes, etc. Furthermore, wine enhances thinking and memory skills, boosts mental health, improves healthy gut bacteria, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-wine-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing consumer awareness towards numerous associated benefits of the product as compared to other alcoholic beverages is primarily driving the United States wine market. Moreover, the escalating demand for nutrition-packed drinks that are easily available via online and offline distribution channels is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the premiumization of wine products with high-quality ingredients and appealing packaging is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising utilization of champagne, cognac, fruit-berry wines, etc., is further augmenting the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D activities to introduce product variants in enhanced flavors, such as still, sparkling, red, rose, white, etc., and also focusing on adopting aggressive promotional strategies to increase their overall profitability, which is anticipated to fuel the United States wine market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3AbIcu9

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, color, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Still Wine

Sparkling Wine

Fortified Wine and Vermouth

Breakup by Color:

Red Wine

Rose Wine

White Wine

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

On-Trade

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584395103/global-beer-market-research-report-to-2027-a-750-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584399424/sugar-industry-2022-market-share-size-growth-rate-and-price-forecast-to-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569976548/a2-milk-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-price-trends-segmentation-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553627512/food-preservatives-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-demand

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583397658/packaged-sunflower-seeds-market-share-size-growth-outlook-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569826964/packaged-salad-market-report-2021-26-share-size-demand-growth-and-analysis

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/564254433/food-thickeners-market-research-report-2021-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/563959399/food-intolerance-products-market-report-2021-26-size-growth-trends-share-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562866066/gummy-vitamins-market-2022-size-share-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2027

http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569846880/dairy-processing-equipment-market-2021-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2026-imarc-group

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.