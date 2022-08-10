Storefront Glass Market Predicted to Register a Revenue of USD 13762.30 million & Grow at 5.50% CAGR from 2022-2029

Storefront Glass Market

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition

Storefront glass is a type of glass used to construct doors and windows of residential, commercial, and institutional structures to offer a modernized and pleasant appearance. These glasses are available in an extensive range of thickness, sizes, glass types, and designs based on the uses of airports, hospitals, retail stores, restaurants, and other private and government buildings.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global storefront glass market was valued at USD 8967.50 million in 2021 and is expected to reach 13762.30 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

Storefront glass is characterized into several types on the basis of its application in the market. Transparent glass is used in businesses because it has to be showcased to the customers going along the road. Tinted glass is used to reduce the heat which comes from the sun. Laminated glass has multi-layers of polymers glass which limits the harmful UV rays from passing through it and it is also fire resistant. This glass is mostly used in residential buildings and also for several commercial purposes. Tempered glass also known as toughened glass, it is much impermeable to breakage.

Storefront Glass Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand due to various advantages

The glasses which is used in storefront provide several advantages, like refraction, transmission, absorption of light, dust resistance, efficiency in terms of cost and energy; better insulation; weather resistance; rust resistance; many color options, and flexibility. The storefront glass because it provides better features in all ways such as theft protection, protection from harmful radiations, and numerous other facilities due to these features increase the demand for storefront glasses which is expected to drive the growth of the storefront glass market rate.

Increase the demand in the construction sector

The rapidly growing construction industry is increasing the focus of the government on developing commercial infrastructure, including smart cities globally. With the growing construction industry, the demand for different types of construction materials, including products like commercial glass, mainly storefront glasses. Such a factor is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period

Opportunities

The increase in urbanization development in numerous developing economies and the increase in per capita income of a country which increases an individual's disposal income is a beneficial opportunity for the storefront glass market. The global storefront glass market is mostly driven due to the high demand in emerging economies due to changing living standards. Moreover, renovation and expansion of commercial infrastructures to attract consumers globally are anticipated to increase the market growth in the upcoming period. Also, a rise in strategic collaborations will also act as a market driver and further enhance beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the storefront glass market are:

Gold Plus Float Glass (India)

Alcoa Corporation (US)

AGC Inc., (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (France)

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES (US)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

PPG Industries Inc., (US)

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

SCHOTT (Germany)

Etex Group (Belgium)

C.R. Laurence Co., Inc. (US)

Nelbran glass (US)

Euroglas GmbH (Germany)

Şişecam (Turkey)

Vitro (Mexico)

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited (India)

PGP Glass Private Limited (India)

Sejal Glass Ltd (India)

FUSO Glass India Private Limited (India)

Glass Wall Systems (India)

Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd (India)

GSC GLASS LTD, (India)

Restraints/ Challenges

One of the major challenges in this market is the increase in e-commerce which will proportionally reduce the use of mortar and bricks due to a decrease in the mortar and bricks consequentially affecting the growth of the storefront glass market. The other challenge for the storefront market is increasing the cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of glass because these glasses contain those obtained by recycling waste, limestone, and sodium carbonate. These are the major factors that restrain and will hinder the market's growth rate.

This storefront glass market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the storefront glass market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Storefront Glass Market Scope

The storefront glass market is segmented on the basis of the frame, type, glazed system, thickness range, fabrication, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Frame

All Glass

Aluminium

Steel

Bronze

Others

Type

Clear Glass

Safety/Laminated Glass

Insulated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Glazed System

Center

Offset

Thickness Range

0.1-0.5 Inches

0.6-1 Inches

Fabrication

Screw Spline

Shear Block

Application

Windows

Doors

End User

Commercial

Institutions

Residential

Others

Storefront Glass Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The storefront glass market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, frame, type, glazed system, thickness range, fabrication, application, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the storefront glass market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the storefront glass market in terms of revenue and market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for storefront glass in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the storefront glass market because of Infrastructural developments in developing economies in this region.

During the estimated period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to an increase in construction activities in this region.

