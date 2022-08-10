Disposable E-Cigarettes Market to total US$ 18.32 Billion by 2032; preference for Non-Tobacco Flavored E-Cigarettes to Rise: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Consumers’ shifting preference toward e-cigarettes to control daily nicotine dosage is one of the major factors that is anticipated to boost the growth of the Disposable E-Cigarettes Market during the analysis period. Moreover, the companies are offering different flavors to increase their customer reach. North America dominates the disposable e-cigarettes market, accounting for a revenue share of 49.8% in 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI), the global disposable e-cigarettes market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.34 Billion in 2022. With growing demand for non-tobacco products owing to rising health concerns among others, the overall demand for disposable e-cigarettes is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 18.32 Billion by 2032. Disposable e-cigarettes are assumed to be a safe alternative to rechargeable e-cigarettes, which in turn is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing acceptance of different vaping devices among young adults and adolescents is set to fuel the growth of the Disposable E-cigarettes Market.



The key players in the market started offering these products online through various e-commerce websites such as Amazon. According to an article published by Truth Initiative, in June 2021, online retail for e-cigarettes including disposable products was 28%. In addition, the availability of approved disposable e-cigarettes from various health bodies such as the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), as a better alternative to tobacco smoking, will integrate well with the growth trend.

The rising traction of using disposable e-cigarettes among consumers, especially the millennial population, is expected to accelerate the market in the forthcoming years. Key players are launching new and innovative products to comply with the growing demand for these products among consumers. For instance, in January 2021, Dinner Lady, a U.K.-based vape brand launched a disposable vape pen, available in eight flavors, including Lemon Tart, Banana Ice, Citrus Ice, and Strawberry Ice. The initiative was taken to support consumers in terms of health, and bring them towards more sustainable options from combustible cigarettes.

North America dominated the disposable e-cigarettes market and accounted for the maximum revenue share of 49.8% in 2021. The increasing popularity of flavoured disposable e-cigarettes offered by brands such as Puff Bar, Vuse, and Suorin, is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the industry in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Disposable E-cigarettes Market was valued at US$ 6.34 Billion by 2022-end

From 2017 to 2021, Disposable E-cigarettes demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.6%

By Flavour, the Non-Tobacco category is expected to constitute the bulk of Disposable E-cigarettes Market during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, the Offline segment dominates the Disposable E-cigarettes Market.

From 2022 to 2032, Disposable E-cigarettes sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 11.2%.





“Demand for non-tobacco products is expected to augment the growth of the disposable e-cigarettes market in the near future. It has been observed that older people prefer this product as it does not have any negative effect on health,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Disposable E-cigarettes Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In May 2022, Flawless, one of Europe's largest vaping distributors signed an exclusive agreement with the leading Chinese manufacturer of vape disposables, ELF BAR, to create the Gee600 disposable device, for the U.K.'s vape and FMCG sector.

In April 2022, Vaptex launched a new vape device GORIN MAX 4500 puffs adjustable airflow disposable pod, which extends some features between TAKIN and GORIN for a better combination for all vapers

In August 2019, VPR Brands, a market leader and pioneer in e-cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis, and cannabidiol (CBD), announced the re-launch of its most popular e-cigarettes brand, KRAVE, an exceptional tasting, high-quality alternative to cigarettes.





Know More about What the Disposable E-cigarettes Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Disposable E-cigarettes Market, providing historical data for 2017-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the Disposable E-cigarettes Market, the market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, and application across five major regions.

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Covered in the Disposable E-Cigarettes Industry Analysis

Disposable E-Cigarettes Market by Flavour:

Non-Tobacco Flavoured Disposable E-Cigarettes

Tobacco Flavoured Disposable E-Cigarettes

Disposable E-Cigarettes Market by Distribution Channel:

Online Distribution Channel of Disposable E-Cigarettes Market

Offline Distribution Channel of Disposable E-Cigarettes Market

Disposable E-Cigarettes Market by Region:

North America Disposable E-Cigarettes Market

Latin America Disposable E-Cigarettes Market

Europe Disposable E-Cigarettes Market

Asia Pacific Disposable E-Cigarettes Market

Middle East & Africa Disposable E-Cigarettes Market





