Robotic Arm Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 74.35 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 13.90% by 2029 | Analysed by Size, Share, Growth, Trend Insights & Competitive Landscape

The global robotic arm market was valued at USD 26.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.35 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Overview:-

The rise in technology and advancements has reduced the superior working hours that are required for maintenance. Robotic arms are being widely utilized in handling heavy payloads at the arm wrist. These advanced arms are effective in handling payload capacity, which increases its capacity as per the task.

Robotic arm performs all the similar functions as a human arm. But robotic arms perform functions with greater efficiency as it is an enhanced technology. The robotic arm is connected to a rational manipulator and is controlled via a computer. A robotic arm is a mechanical arm, which is programmable and consists of a number of joints that either move along the axis or rotate in directions. Thus, a robotic arm is categorized into 1-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis, 4-axis, 5-axis, 6-axis, and 7-axis on the basis of the axis. Since it is a machine, it is designed to be stronger than a human arm. This means that robotic arms can perform repetitive and heavy tasks with great precision.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Key Players:- Robotic Arm Market



KUKA AG (Germany),

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan),

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION. (Japan),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan),

ABB (Sweden),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Adept Technologies (India),

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. (Japan),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan),

Universal Robots (Denmark),

OMRON Corporation (Japan),

Seiko Epson Corporation. (Japan),

Flexiv (US),

Asimov Robotics. (India),

Gridbots Technologies Private Limited. (India), and Dobot.cc (China)

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in automation in electronics industry and research and development proficiencies in the technology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in demand for robotic automation in the logistics industry will further expand the market.

Robotic Arm Market Dynamics:

Shift in Company Business Operations

The rise in shift in company business operations because of the pandemic-induced work-from-home is one of the major factors driving the growth of robotic arm market.

Increase in Warehouses

The surge in number of warehouse developments in the advancing countries accelerate the market growth. The rise in need from the manufacturing industry has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Adoption of Advanced technologies

The rise in integration of robotic process automation with machine learning to help in advancing the capabilities of software bots further influence the market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Robotic Arm Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Core Objective of Robotic Arm Market:



Every firm in the Robotic Arm market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Robotic Arm market and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Robotic Arm Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Robotic Arm Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Robotic Arm top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Market Segmentation: Robotic Arm Market

By Payload Capacity

(Less than 500KG, 500-3000KG, 3001KG and Above)

By Type

(Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Others)

By End User Industry

(Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Others)

By Application

(Materials Handling, Cutting and Processing, and Others)

Robotic Arm Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The robotic arm market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, payload capacity, type, axes, end user industry and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the robotic arm market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the robotic arm market because of the high penetration rate of process management and automation solutions among enterprises within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the proliferation of technology in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

