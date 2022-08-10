Mounting e-Commerce Industry and Rapid Growth of Retail Sector to Fuel Need for Automated Guided Carts, States Fact.MR

Automated Guided Cart Market Analysis By Navigation Type (Inductive, Laser, Magnetic Tape, Optical Tape & Vision Guidance) By Towing Capacity, By Travel Speed, By Direction, By End-Use Industry and Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global automated guided cart market is estimated at US$ 208.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is predicted to grow rapidly along with robust demand growth for automated guided vehicles across the world.



An automated guided cart (AGC) is a high-tech mobile robot that can navigate by following cables, markings, invisible UV marks, and light. Automated guided carts are intricately constructed devices that are widely employed in large industries to move materials over short distances at higher speed.

AGCs are equipped with connected devices that are linked to sensors, cameras and lasers on each side. They are the ideal replacement for manual labour and lead to reduced expenditure for overtime, paid leaves, and other expenses. Business expenditures can be cut in several ways by substituting an automated guided cart for the human workforce.

The industrial revolution has been at the forefront for the integration of automated guided vehicles and it is characterised by strong emphasis on automation, connectivity, real-time data, and machine learning. Use of autonomous guided carts is anticipated to improve warehouse safety and enable businesses to operate at a higher degree of lean production.

Overall, the automated guided cart market is projected to grow 2.2X over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automated guided cart market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.3% and be valued at US$ 462.7 million by 2032.

2000-3000 lb towing capacity dominates the market with valuation of US$ 71.5 million in 2022.

Magnetic tape guidance, under navigation type, dominated the market with 26.9% market share in 2021.

Travel speed of 200-300 fpm is likely to represent 39.4% market share in 2022.

Bi-directional type of automated guided carts, under direction, will grow 2.3X during the forecasted period.

The automotive end-use industry will dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 49.4 million in 2022.

Based on region, demand for automated guided carts is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.8% in North America over the decade.





“Robust logistic & warehouse operations through AGV integration to boost market for automated guided carts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Manufacturers are ready to overcome industry challenges via new product launches, research & development, increasing productivity and quality of the product, geographical expansion, and strategic collaborations with prominent end-use industries. Market players are also focusing on advanced technologies in material handling to meet specific needs through tailored services.

Furthermore, market players are continuously improving and changing their strategies to align their resources and increase their customer base by focusing on diverse end users as well as regions. Moreover, manufacturers are focused on offering standard and customized AGCs to provide cheaper products that are more efficient.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent automated guided cart manufacturers are Addverb Technologies Private Limited, America in Motion (AIM), Asti Mobile Robotics, BALYO, Bastian Solutions LLC, Creform, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd, ELETTRIC80 SPA, Fetch Robotics Inc, GreyOrange, Hitech Robotic Systemz ltd, inVia Robotics, Inc, Kollmorgen, KUKA AG, Meidensha Corporation, MIR, Oceaneering International Inc, Safelog, Schaefer Systems International Inc, Shenzhen Casun Intellingent Robot Co Ltd, SIMPLEX ROBOTICS, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Teradyne Inc, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Strategic alliances, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, capacity expansion, etc., are all being witnessed in this space.

In March 2022, Swisslog Holding and Berkshire Grey entered into a partnership, which will bring AI-enabled robotic solutions to global warehouse operations. This partnership will provide both enterprises with distribution, e-Commerce, and store automation solutions to maximize labor productivity and increase order fulfillment.





Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of automated guided carts positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Automated Guided Cart Market Research

By Towing Capacity : Below 1000 lbs 1000-2000 lbs 2000-3000 lbs 3000-4000 lbs Above 4000 lbs

By Navigation Type : Inductive Guidance Laser Guidance Magnetic Tape Guidance Optical Tape Guidance Vision Guidance

By Travel Speed : Below 100 fpm 100-200 fpm 200-300 fpm Above 300 fpm

By Direction : Uni-Directional Bi-Directional Omnidirectional

By End-use Industry : Aerospace & Defence Automotive Food & beverages Healthcare & Hospitals Industrial Manufacturing Logistics & Warehouses Retail & e-Commerce Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automated guided cart market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of towing capacity (below 1000 lbs, 1000-2000 lbs, 2000-3000 lbs, 3000-4000 lbs, above 4000 lbs), navigation type (inductive guidance, laser guidance, magnetic tape guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance), travel speed (below 100 fpm, 100-200 fpm, 200-300 fpm, above 300 fpm), direction (uni-directional , bi-directional, omnidirectional), and end-use industry (aerospace & defence, automotive, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, logistics & warehouses, retail & e-Commerce, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

