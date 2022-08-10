Electric Vehicle Connectors Market is Expected to Reach USD 183.66 Bn and Registering 19.20% CAGR by Forecast 2029

Electric Vehicle Connectors Market

EV Connectors Market is segmented by type, level of charging, current supply, charging speed, component, cable type, EV charging station and end-user

In recent years, electric vehicles are being deployed to replace conventional ways of travel to decline environmental pollution. It has become highly important due to various technological advancements, such as low carbon emission and maintenance, smoother drive, reduced sound from engine and higher fuel economy. These vehicles can be plugged into charging station to fuel up rather than filling gallons of gas. More and more people are inclining towards electric vehicles with the growing awareness regarding environmental issues globally.

In recent years, electric vehicles are being deployed to replace conventional ways of travel to decline environmental pollution. It has become highly important due to various technological advancements, such as low carbon emission and maintenance, smoother drive, reduced sound from engine and higher fuel economy. These vehicles can be plugged into charging station to fuel up rather than filling gallons of gas. More and more people are inclining towards electric vehicles with the growing awareness regarding environmental issues globally.

Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market was valued at USD 45.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 183.66 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 19.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Level 3 accounts for the largest level of charging segment in the respective market owing to its ability to charge the vehicle fast. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

EV connectors act as the connecting device between the charging stations and the plug-in point of electric vehicles charging points. These connectors are used for the transferring of energy from the power source (i.e., charging/power stations) and the battery of electric vehicles. These connectors are different according to the design and specifications of the vehicle and their energy requirements.

The market analysis and estimations performed in the persuasive Electric Vehicle Connectors market report assists to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

Segmentation : Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market

The electric vehicle connectors market is segmented on the basis of type, level of charging, current supply, charging speed, component, cable type, EV charging station and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Level of Charging

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Current Supply

AC Charging

DC Charging

Inductive Charging

Charging Speed

Rapid Charger

Fast Charger

Slow Charger

Component

Leads

Adapters

Pins

Wallbox

AC Mini Plus

Portable Chargers

Cable Type

Coiled Cable

Straight Cable

EV Charging Station

Floor Mounted

Wall Mounted

End-User

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Major Market Competitors/Players

ChargePoint, Inc. (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Webasto Thermo & Comfort (Germany)

Shell International B.V. (Netherlands)

Schneider Electric (France)

Groupe Renault (France)

Phihong USA Corp. (US)

EV Safe Charge Inc. (US)

Tesla (US)

Daimler AG. (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Amphenol Corporation (US)

DYDEN CORPORATION (Japan)

Connector-Tech ALS Pty Ltd (Australia)

SemaConnect Inc. (US)

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

