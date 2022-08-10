IoT Analytics Market 2022 – 2028 : The increasing adoption of IoT in emerging nations

Market Size – USD 16.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.70%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT analytics market is forecast to reach USD 109.81 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. IoT analytics is the application for analyzing the data generated from the connected IoT devices. The growing adoption of IoT devices from different industries for sharing of data and enhancing their productivity with real-time monitoring is driving the global IoT analytics market.

Governments across the globe are investing highly in the development of smart cities, which is also increasing the demand for IoT devices, and with the rise in the number of IoT devices, the need for analysis of data is also required to predict the demand of the users. Benefits of IoT analytics is that it can analyze the productivity of the machines and can also track the issues in a particular part or equipment of the devices.

Retail shops and hospitals are using IoT analytics to predict and understand the customers or patients’ behaviors and plan a strategy accordingly to engage the customers. The IoT analytics are used in industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others by analyzing the functionality of the systems or products from the data generated from these systems or devices.

Top 10 Profiled in the IoT Analytics Market Report:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• Amazon Web Services

• Oracle Corporation

• Dell Technologies Inc

• Hitachi Ltd

• Salesforce.Com

• PTC Inc

• Mnubo (Aspen Technology Inc.)

• Google LLC

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Software

• Services

Analytics Time Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Small and Medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• On-Premises

• Cloud

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation & Logistics

• Telecommunications & IT

• Others

Key Takeaways of the IoT Analytics Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global IoT Analytics industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the IoT Analytics Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the IoT Analytics Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

