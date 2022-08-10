Submit Release
Cereal Campaign 2021/2022: Production of 34 Mln Quintals

MOROCCO, August 10 - The final production of main cereals under the 2021/2022 crop year is 34 million quintals, a drop of 67% compared to the previous year which recorded an exceptional performance of 103.2 MQX, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.

The cereal area sown under the campaign is 3.6 million hectares against 4.35 million hectares in the previous campaign, said the ministry in a statement.

By species, the cereal production is divided into soft wheat (18.9 MQX), durum wheat (8.1 MQX) and barley (7 MQX).

According to the Ministry, 58% of production comes from the favorable regions of Fez-Meknes and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, noting that irrigated cereals have contributed only 20.7% of total production.

 "This is due to the decline in the irrigated area of cereals and irrigation restrictions in the perimeters of large hydraulic," said the statement.

The 2021/2022 crop year has recorded a rainfall that reached at the end of May 2022, 199 mm, down 44% compared to the average of 30 years (355 mm) and a drop of 34% compared to the previous campaign (303 mm) on the same date.

MAP 08 August 2022

