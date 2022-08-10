Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2022-2028

Market Size – USD 5,042.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 22%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is forecast to reach USD 25.29 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is a backup service and cloud computing model that uses the resources of the cloud to protect data and applications from the disruption caused by disaster. DRaaS provides an organization a backup system that permits business continuity in case of any system failure.

DRaaS is also known as business continuity as a service (BCaaS) and is offered with a business continuity plan (BCP) or disaster recovery plan (DRP). DRaaS ensures complete replication and backup of all cloud data while serving as a secondary infrastructure. It allows an organization to continue with daily business processes while the existing one undergoes repair. DRaaS permits these applications to run on virtual machines without any real disaster.

North America led the market with a share of 32.1% in the year 2026. The United States has been at the forefront as an early adopter for the latest technologies and software to manage customer care. The region dominated the global market owing to the high awareness and high demand for the implementation of the recovery-as-a-service providers.

Top Profiled in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report:

• Bluelock

• IBM

• Lland

• Microsoft

• Tierpoint

• Amazon Web Services

• Acronis

• Sungard AS

Market Segmentation:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Backup and Recovery

• Data Protection

• Real-Time Replication

• Professional Services

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Managed Service Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Telecommunications Service Providers

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Small and Medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• BFSI

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecommunications

• Government and Public Sector

Key Takeaways of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

