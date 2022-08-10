Dermal Fillers Market with 7.4% CAGR 2022-2029, Leading Players, Geographical Segmentation, Development, Dynamics, Future Trends, Size, Opportunities, Challenges

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dermal Fillers Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.31 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.74 billion in 2029, Increasing Adoption of Painless Facial Treatment to Augment Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermal fillers market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8.74 billion by 2029 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 to 2029. In its report titled “Dermal Fillers Market, 2022-2029,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 5.31 billion in 2022.

Industry Development

March 2021 – Galderma announced the re-launch of Sculptra (injectable poly-l-lactic acid) in Europe with an updated administration protocol.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 8.74 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2022 USD 5.31 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 163





Driving Factor

Popularity of Cosmetics Fillers in Recent Years to Drive Market Growth

The increasing investment in the R & D sector of the medical cosmetics industry is expected to promote the dermal fillers market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend and popularity of fillers treatment over the years has increased dramatically. For instance, in a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) in 2019, an estimated 4,315,859 procedures involving hyaluronic acid fillers were conducted worldwide 2019. This number was increased by 15.7% over the previous year of 2018. Such a dramatic increase in such procedures is anticipated to propel market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by High Disposable Income

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the high disposable income of people in the region. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations regarding new products are anticipated to drive the regional market. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, about 16.3 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. The market stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a significant managed services market share. This is attributable to the increasing consciousness of the individuals regarding their physical appearance in the region. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea’s LG Chem announced that they had initiated the clinical trial of a premium dermal filler called YVOIRE Y-Solution in China. Therefore, its launch is expected to promote the regional market during the forecast period.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in August 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. launched RHA Dermal Filler Line. It is the first and only FDA-approved dermal filler that can be used to correct dynamic facial wrinkles and folds in the U.S. Such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Demand for cosmetic procedures, especially the non-invasive ones such as face fillers, is increasing. Face fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin of the face to provide fuller and smoother skin. Moreover, there are various other applications of injectable implants, such as lip enhancement and treatment of acne scars. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding filler procedures among millennials and the Gen Z population significantly promotes the market.





Quick Buy - Dermal Fillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100939

How much is the Dermal Fillers industry worth?

The Dermal Fillers industry is projected to grow from USD 5.31 billion in 2022 to USD 8.74 billion by 2029.

Is Dermal Fillers a good business?

The dermal fillers industry in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global dermal fillers market is tend to be around 7.4% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 5.31 billion in 2022, and it would grow upto USD 8.74 billion by 2029. In addition to the industry insights such as industry value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, industry players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Fortune Business Insights Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Segmentation:



By material, the market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. By product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on its application, the market is divided into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Based on movement, the hyaluronic acid segment held the highest share of 77.1% in 2020. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for hyaluronic acid products due to their safety and comparative longevity. Furthermore, many companies offer hyaluronic acid products in economically stable and high-growth countries such as Europe. In this region, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forecast period.

Segmentation



By Material Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Poly-L-lactic Acid

PMMA (Poly (Methyl Methacrylate))

Fat Fillers

Others By Product



Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable



By Application Scar Treatment

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Restoration of Volume/Fullness

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermal-fillers-market-100939





List of Key Players Profiled in Dermal Fillers Market Report

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Prague, Czech Republic)

DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Israel)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)

Suneva Medical (San Diego, U.S.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact



The impact of COVID-19 is visible in the healthcare sector as it is at the epicenter of this unprecedented global pandemic challenge. The medical cosmetics sector was particularly affected as it was a non-essential and elective service. Due to lockdowns, the sector witnessed disruptions in supply chains raised due to limitations on import and export, closure of flights, reduced production, and disturbed supply channels. For instance, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), a strong player in the global market, recorded a decrease of 42.3% in revenue compared to fiscal year (FY) 2019 for the JUVEDERM Collection. However, the market is expected to boom back again during the forecast period.

Table of Content from Dermal Fillers Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Dermal Fillers Market

Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermal-fillers-market-100939

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245