Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market 2022 – 2028 : Rising demand for automotive domain control units among OEMs

Market Size – USD 2.51 billion in 2020 Market Growth – CAGR of 39.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market size is expected to reach USD 36.76 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 39.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Key factors driving growth of the global market revenue are increasing sales of driverless/autonomous cars, growing demand for automotive domain control units among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and technological advancements in connected cars, autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and driver monitoring systems. The automotive domain control unit (DCU) controls a wide range of vehicle functions related to domains including user experience, active safety, and body and chassis. DCUs are typically compute-intensive and connected to various input/output devices. Examples of relevant For instance, an active safety DCU receives inputs from various sensors such as radars and cameras in the vehicle and uses them to create emulate the surrounding environment.

Other major factors driving revenue growth of the global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market are rapid incorporation of advanced automotive safety and convenience systems such as ADAS, growing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), increasing government regulations for inclusion of basic safety systems such as ADAS, ABS, TPMS, and airbags in vehicles, and growing use of advanced electronics such as camera modules, windshield HUDs, drive mode selectors, and advanced telematics for real-time information processing.

Top Profiled in the Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market Report:

• Continental

• Aptiv

• Valeo

• Robert Bosch

• Visteon

• Veoneer

• ZF

• Magna

• Denso

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Autonomous Driving

• Chassis

• Cockpit

• Infotainment

• ADAS

• Body Control

• Powertrain

Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicles

o LCV

o M&HCV

Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market by Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• ICE

• Electric Vehicles

Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

