PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2022 Tulfo wants safety measures to avoid disasters amid plans to bring nuclear power in PH Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo today, Aug. 10, urged Department of Energy Secretary (DOE) Secretary Atty. Raphael P.M. Lotilla to help ensure that safety measures are provided to prevent disasters from happening here amid plans to bring nuclear power to the Philippines. During the first hybrid organizational meeting of the Committee on Energy (DOE) chaired by Tulfo, he underscored the need for solid plans to avoid disaster, such as the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, from happening in the country. "Secretary of Energy, Secretary Lotilla. Sa SONA, sinabi ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na gusto niyang magkaroon tayo ng nuclear energy and I would like to put it on record na pabor ako doon. However, meron lang akong konting concerns," he said. "Kung magkakaroon tayo ng nuclear energy, anong guarantee ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magkakaroon ng safety measures na hindi po magkaroon ng problema, like leakage? Yung proper disposal ng waste sa nuclear energy, dapat mabigyan ng pansin. "Also, yung bansa natin ay laging pinapasok ng typhoon at earthquake. Halos lahat ata ng lugar sa Pilipinas mayroong mga fault lines. So, ano po 'yung mga measures na gagawin ninyo kapag natuloy yung plans to use nuclear energy? Dapat magkaroon po tayo ng mga safety measures para hindi tayo magkaroon ng disaster tulad ng nangyari sa Japan," he added. Lotilla, who was among the resource persons during the meeting, acknowledged Tulfo's concerns, saying that the Philippines would have to work with other ASEAN counties who are looking to explore nuclear powerplants to prevent disasters from happening. The organizational meeting was also attended by resource persons from the energy sector, including Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Atty. Raphael P.M. Lotilla, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairperson and National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Emmanuel P. Juaneza, among others. Among the senators who were physically present during the meeting were Senators Risa Hontiveros, JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Sherwin Gatchalian, Robinhood Padilla, Bato Dela Rosa and Senate President Migz Zubiri. Those who attended via zoom were Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III and Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda and Sonny Angara. Tulfo also took the opportunity to direct Lotilla to help urgently address the recurrent power outages in several provinces. "I've seen yung problema sa talamak na brownout, day in and day out. Ang masama pa dito ay pagdating sa singilan, mataas ang bill ng kuryente at pinuputulan agad ng ng linya ang consumers kapag hindi nakapagbayad agad," he lamented. "Pwede ba, Secretary Lotilla, do something about that? Under my watch, I'll make sure, ako'y makulit na Senador, and I assure you hangga't di na-aacomplish yan at hindi nasosolusyunan ang problema ng taumbayan, ay patuloy po kayong makakarinig sa akin," he added. During the meeting, Tulfo said he is looking forward to working with the members of the Senate Committee on Energy to urgently address the pressing issues hounding the energy sector, including the soaring prices of electricity and fuel that are causing people to suffer. "I was given the opportunity to head the committee on energy at a most important time when prices of electricity and fuel are soaring to never before seen heights. I wholeheartedly accept this challenge because this is precisely the reason why I chose to ran for senator," he said. "To make changes, through legislation, that would make it easier for the everyday Filipino to warm his home, cook his meals, go to work, and receive a better quality of life. I expect all the members of this committee to join me in achieving these principal goals," he added. Tulfo earlier filed Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 107 calling for a Senate investigation into the persistent and recurring power outages and rotational blackouts in the different parts of the country, as well as the rising cost of electricity amid these power interruptions. The Senator said he will still set at least two more meetings to further discuss the issues on energy.