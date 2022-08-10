Zinc Sulfate Market Growth Factors, Company Profile Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2028

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period due to a higher amount of consumption of Zinc Sulfate in this region

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Zinc Sulfate Market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2019 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2028. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

The Zinc Sulfate market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 11.28 billion By 2028 . Zinc Sulfate is a colorless, odorless, crystalline, water-soluble inorganic compound, also widely known as White Vitriol, and comes in various forms based on its type of end-usage. Zinc Sulfate is enlisted as an essential medicine in the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, due to its vital importance in the medication process for maintaining basic health system.

Major Companies in the Market Include: Changsha Lantian Chemical Co., Ltd., Tianjin Xinxin Chemical, Alpha Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Zinc Nacional, S.A., Topfert Agrochemical Pte. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mid South Chemical Company, Inc., Old Bridge Chemicals, Inc., Ravi Chem Industries, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. ltd., among others.

Zinc Sulfate is commercially available as the generic medication and over-the-counter drugs. Zinc Sulfate has another medicinal property of wound and inflamed or pruritic skin healing for animals. The global zinc sulfate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Zinc Sulfate in the healthcare & pharmaceutical applications for its excessive use as the parental nutrition, dietary supplement, oral rehydration therapy in diarrhea, and essential mineral in basic health system functioning for human and livestock. Zinc sulfate supplement is recommended by the World Health Organization as an indispensable medication in Diarrhea. Growing cases of gastroenteritis diseases and consumption of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) help propel the zinc sulfate market share directly. Increasing use of viscose fiber such as Rayon, artificial silk, and high growth of animal feed supplements are some of the other mentionable driving factors for this market. Health hazards pertaining to zinc sulfate ingestion and fluctuation in the raw material prices are expected to be the major restraining factors for this market.

The COVID-19 impact: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Zinc Sulfate Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Liquid

Powder

Anhydrous Solid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Processing

Feed Supplement

Fiber & Textile Industries

Agricultural Industries

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Zinc Sulfate market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

