Saumil Kohli discusses his new venture offering exclusive office-space solutions in mohali

Saumil Kohli CEO Saumil Kohli Founder

Show-up, Set-up, Co-work, Repeat.” — Saumil Kohli

CHANDIGARH, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimesNext Media Group founder Saumil Kohli launched a new venture offering premium office space options with flexible team space settings, regardless of how big or small, and even for individuals. This business initiative, which offers the best office space in Mohali, is connected to the National Highway and is located within 30 minutes drive from the International Airport.

Premium office space solutions at the most industry-specifically affordable coaching seats with comfortable settings and an environment-enhancing workforce culture for unleashing creativity and productivity with the most top-notch equipment. This six-story tower has 700 seats and a spacious layout with work-oriented technologies to motivate the productive workforce and foster an effective work atmosphere.

"Accurate spacing, a pleasant work environment, safety, and good connectivity are the first things we look for in a workplace. We constructed this area with the office culture and crafted this creative marvel for people sharing similar beliefs. " Saumil Kohli

The walls are painted with productive artwork to unleash the creative aspects of the workforce. The spacing also allows the workforce to interact with each other and connect with individuals and teams from multiple sectors.

The major priority is the safety of the workforce and their data, offering a home-like, care-free environment mixed with an office-like professional environment. This workspace welcomes all races of the working sector, be it startups, freelancers, enterprises, NGOs, and even students.

The optimum conditions are provided by a setting and environment that exudes professionalism and brings peace of mind. A roomy cafeteria, soothing options, and a place to take a quick break from a demanding workload could even be a solution for a functional block.

This office space aims to provide the best office space solutions in Mohali, Chandigarh. Providing workforce productivity, high-quality network connectivity, and assurance that each work demand is precisely and effectively optimized. Being surrounded by other workforce cultures can also help students or startups adapt to other people's working industry-solution methods and find multiple ways to increase productivity.

"In addition to developing a hybrid of work-from-home and work-from-office to work-from-coworking that offers complete autonomy and accepts all working styles, the goal is to construct a community of like-minded individuals who share similar ideas for fostering a modern work culture." Saumil

About TimesNext Media Group

TimesNext Media Group, founded in 2019 by Saumil Kohli, encourages providing services covering various sectors, from bridging the virtual gap to offering brick-and-mortar solutions. With a product portfolio that includes the TimesNext web news portal, which covers the tech sector and major sub-genres such as blockchain technology, NFTs, cryptocurrency, the metaverse, and everything related to technology.

Significant offspring have direct access to a worldwide audience, including TechLauncher, Chaintimes, Coinnounce, MetaTelegraph, and the recently launched BiggBang Coworking space. From offering virtual services to monopolizing the physical service sector, this endeavor is focused on delivering the finest service with the greatest team.

