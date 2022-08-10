Pop-Up Cinema Market to Exhibit 20.8% CAGR by 2030; Increasing Demand for Comfortable Cinema Experience Will Favor Growth: The Brainy Insights

Digital marketing and social media are considered suitable mode and platforms for promotion and is expected to be a practical marketing aspect and create growth opportunities for the pop-up cinema market.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global pop-up cinema market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2021 to USD 9.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12848



Pop-up cinema is a temporary or mobile cinema set up in parks, rooftops, city centers, grounds, and beaches that attract visitors to the location. With new comprehensive and creative offerings, new market players are entering. Screening value, capacity, seasonality, and physical environment are the key features attracting more customers to pop-up cinemas. Other factors helping the top market players improve their business services and increase the net screenings each year are technological progress in projections, mobile screens, and sound development. For instance, Tring Cinema which the local members of the community organizing is one of the leading community cinemas for Tring and the surrounding village. The increasing ticket prices in the past few years have reduced the number of theatre visitors; this increased the demand for the pop-up cinema market.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global pop-up cinema market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/pop-up-cinema-market-12848



Market growth and trends:



In developed countries, pop-up cinema is regarded and preferred as one of the best leisure activities for people. With the increase in the economies of the population, people are happily spending more on cinemas, and the living standard and lifestyle of people are changing and improving day by day. This is a significant factor anticipating the growth of the pop-up cinema market. Maximum profit is drawn using strategies like increasing sales by providing complimentary drinks and food services. They also furnish sponsorships and help improve the profit. The top players use various press releases to promote and advertise the shows and events scheduled shortly. Despite all these factors, the pop-up cinema is price sensitive, which is a primary factor affecting the market growth. The trend for pop-up cinema is increasing as people are looking forward to creative and different leisure activities to spend their free time. The availability of wide content sources and the rapid development in technology is also fueling the market’s growth and providing an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12848/single



Key Findings



● In 2021, the indoor experimental cinema segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and market revenue of 0.5 billion.



The cinema setup segment is divided into picnic cinema, drive-in cinema, indoor experimental cinema, and silent cinema. In 2021, the indoor experimental cinema segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and market revenue of 0.5 billion. The rising demand for comfortable movie dates with loved ones is increasing the demand for indoor experimental cinema.



● In 2021, the high-capacity segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 0.7 billion.



The cinema capacity segment is divided into low capacity, medium capacity, and high capacity. In 2021, the high-capacity segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 0.7 billion. Increasing awareness of pop-up cinemas with penetration of the internet and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic increased the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pop-Up Cinema Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Europe emerged as the largest market for the global pop-up cinema market, with a market share of around 39.6% and 0.65 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The future market trend in the region and growing demand for leisure activities among audiences of all age groups is anticipated to drive the market's growth. A large population in the region also fuels the market's growth. The region also has the presence of significant geographies leading the market, such as Yorkshire, London, Cornwall, and Wales, fueling the market’s growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global pop-up cinema market are:



● Cineworld

● National amusements

● Empire Cinemas

● Vue

● Picturehouse Cineworld

● Odeon

● Pop-up Screens

● The Nomad Cinema

● Rooftop Film Club London

● Sundown Cinema



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global pop-up cinema market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Pop-Up Cinema Market by Cinema Set-Up:



● Picnic Cinema

● Drive-In Cinema

● Indoor Experiential Cinema

● Silent Cinema



Global Pop-Up Cinema Market by Cinema Capacity:



● Low Capacity

● Medium Capacity

● High Capacity



About the report:



The global pop-up cinema market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Access research repository of Research Reports at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com