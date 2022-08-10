How Muthoot eSwarna is facilitating Indians to grow wealth with Digital Gold

Users can invest in Gold for as low as Re.1 via Muthoot eSwarna website and mobile app

About:

Mumbai: 27/6/2022, Muthoot eSwarna introduces a state-of-the-art digital platform for customers to purchase and stay invested in digital gold easily and effectively. The platform facilitates the high demand of users by enabling them to own gold digitally as an asset most safely and securely possible. The range of investment in digital gold via eSwarna begins at just Re.1 and there’s no limit on your investment size. Unlike physical gold, the quantity of digital gold bought via eSwarna is kept safe in a secure vault (audited regularly) and can be sold easily at the prevailing market rate. Users may opt to exchange accumulated digital gold with a variety of gold coins and ornaments listed on its website and mobile app.

Advantages of Saving In digital gold Via Muthoot eSwarna:

* Invest any amount starting with as low as Rs 1.

* Enjoy the safe and attractive returns that gold as a time-tested asset offers.

* Quick and easy exchange with different types of physical gold coins and ornaments listed on the platform.

* 100% secure, safe investment journey.

* Authenticity is ensured and guaranteed. eSwarna offers the purchase of only 24 Karat 999 Gold.

Gold is considered a significant and useful asset class in any individual investment portfolio. Consistent investments in gold and holding them for the long term is extremely profitable. And, choosing Muthoot eSwarna as a partner can help you meet the desired returns as it provides an array of Monthly Savings options to ensure you stay invested, systematically and dedicatedly, in gold.

BoilerPlate:

Muthoot eSwarna is part of the 136+ years old Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue). It enables users across India to invest in Digital Gold through it’s state-of-the-art website and mobile apps that are available to download from Google Play and Apple App Store. Users can start saving in gold for as low as Re.1 and can also go for SIP in gold for regular investments. digital gold is kept safe in a secure vault (audited regularly) and the platform provides the option of easy exchange with physical gold ornaments and coins that are delivered to your doorsteps.

Conclude:

Digital gold looks to be a promising option for investors who can look forward to, in terms of investing their money. Muthoot eSwarna is a safe and secure platform that enables them to start their gold investment journey with a few clicks and for as low as Re.1

