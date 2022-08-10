Head-up Display Market Size: Leading Players, Demands, Strategy, Price and Gross Margin till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

High penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry and fall in price of HUD technology are key factors driving growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Head-up Display Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Head-up Display market. The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market.

Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Head-up Display market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Head-up Display industry entails useful insights into the estimated Head-up Display market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

The major function of head-up display is to reduce the need for a driver to look away from the windscreen or road while driving. The infotainment system displays details such as turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, blind spot warnings, and posts road signs in driver’s field of view. Head-up display is also used to enhance situational awareness of pilots during flights in limited visibility in the vicinity of visible terrain, ground-based obstacles, water, or other aircraft. HUD is particularly helpful in approach and landing phases of flights, during which most aircraft accident take place. HUD can help the pilot in visualizing any gap that may exist between the required trajectory to safe landing and projection of current aircraft status by displaying the projected touchdown point.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Head-up Display market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.,

· Denso Corporation,

· BAE Systems,

· Bosch,

· Pioneer Corporation,

· Garmin Ltd.,

· Continental AG,

· Yazaki,

· Visteon Corporation, and

Panasonic Corporation

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Head-up Display market players.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Emergen Research has segmented the global head-up display market on the basis of type, component, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cathode Ray Tube

Optical Waveguide

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electromechanical System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

