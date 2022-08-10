Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Size: Future Growth, In-Depth Survey, Key Player and Forecast 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). The global elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population.

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market.

Issues with mobility, hearing, and vision may pose serious peril to elders if left unattended. Usage of technologies is considered to be of immense importance in elderly care, for instance, emergency response service (ERS) equipped with global positioning system (GPS) is beneficial in tracking the location of elders and fetching assistance at the earliest, in case of emergency. According to a survey, about 68.0% of elders find technology to be beneficial in health improvement, while 61.0% seek implementation of new technologies for their care. This factor drives the demand for elder care services and assistive devices.

The global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Invacare Corporation,

Ai Squared,

Siemens Healthineers,

Sonova Holding AG,

Cochlear Limited,

Brookdale Senior Living,

Extendicare Inc.,

Genesis HealthCare,

Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and

GN Resound Group

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In December 2020, Genesis HealthCare made an announcement about purchase of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., a firm involved in providing elder care services. SunBridge Healthcare, LLC, a subsidiary of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., manages nursing facilities, behavioral health centers, and assisted and independent living centers in 23 states of the US.

Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Others

Living Aids

Hearing Aids

Vision & Speech Aids

Assistive Furniture

Assistive Beds

Door Openers

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Rooms

Commode Chairs

Ostomy Devices

Bars, Grips & Rails

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices?

