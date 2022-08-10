eVTOL Aircraft Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

EVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the eVTOL aircraft market size is expected to grow from $6.73 billion in 2021 to $8.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.16%. The global eVTOL aircraft market size is expected to grow to $18.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.66%. The growing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft is propelling the eVTOL aircraft industry growth.

The eVTOL aircraft market consists of sales of eVTOL aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that use electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically. The focus of eVTOL is to offer a new class of aircraft that revolutionizes inter-and intra-city movement, providing quick, direct, and clean mobility. It uses motors, batteries, fuel cells, and electronic controllers to generate electric power for hovering, taking off, and landing vertically.

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eVTOL aircraft market. Major companies operating in the eVTOL aircraft market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation eVTOL aircraft technologies into their services, such as IoT, ultra edge hydrogen and battery cells, onboard sensors and collision prevention systems, AI technology, 5G communication, and others.

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Segments

The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented:

By Lift Technology: Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise

By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric

By Mode of Operation: Autonomous, Piloted

By Application: Air Taxis, Air Shuttles and Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance and Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance, Special Mission, Others

By Geography: The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides eVTOL aircraft global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and eVTOL aircraft global market growth, eVTOL aircraft global market share, eVTOL aircraft global market segments and geographies, eVTOL aircraft global market players, eVTOL aircraft market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The eVTOL aircraft market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus SE, Bell Textron Inc., Embraer SA, EHang Holdings Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., Kitty Hawk, Lilium, Volocopter GmbH, Joby Aviation, Urban Aeronautics Ltd., Pipistrel, Moog Inc., The Boeing Co., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lift Aircraft, Aurora Flight Sciences, Workhorse, Elroy Air, Textron Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Neva Aerospace, Opener Inc., Workhorse Group, Uber Technologies Inc., Terrafugia, Archer Aviation Inc., Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Overair Inc., and Samad Aerospace.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

