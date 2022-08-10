Human Appeal challenges the UK’s fundraising spirit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanitarian NGO Human Appeal has launched a new series of UK and global fundraising challenges in a bid to challenge the country to help people in need, both in the UK and around the world.
The series of sponsored fundraising activities ranges from climbing some of the UK’s top peaks, to sporting events, and standing on top of the world by conquering Mount Everest.
Rolling out imminently and with a schedule of activities planned long into next year, Human Appeal is throwing down the gauntlet to potential volunteers around the country to leave their comfort zones and tick skydiving off their bucket list, climb Ben Nevis or experience Snowdon at sunrise, or even take part in a white collar boxing match.
On a global scale, the organisation is coordinating expeditions to climb some of the world’s most challenging peaks, including Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro, Morocco’s Mount Toubkal, and K2. Beyond scaling mountains, runners can also get involved by taking on the Marrakech Marathon in January 2023.
The organisation is also currently developing plans to host two inaugural 5km fun runs as part of the challenge, earmarked to occur in Birmingham and Manchester in late Autumn to fundraise for the INGO’s current Hunger campaign. More details on involvement will become available in the coming weeks.
Dates of upcoming scheduled challenges include:
29/8/2022 – ZipWorld challenge (Aberdare, Wales)
3-4/9/2022 – Ben Nevis trek
2/10/2022 – 6/10/2022 – Grand Toubkal Trek (Morocco)
8/10/2022 – Bungee Jumping (London)
16/10/2022 – Snowdonia at Sunrise trek
5/11/2022 – Pen-y-fan Trek
28/11/2022 – 14/12/2022 – Everest Base Camp trek (Spaces limited)
Each fundraising challenge will support a different Human Appeal fundraising initiative. These include but are not limited to sponsoring over 19,000 orphans throughout nine countries; building permanent homes for displaced refugees in Syria; and development of a solar water village in Tharparkar, Pakistan, to provide access to safe drinking water and lighting for inhabitants.
For more details on the challenges offered through Human Appeal, including any conditions of involvement, please visit Challenges | Human Appeal
Junaid Afzal, Challenges Manager at Human Appeal, comments: “Even in such difficult economic times, we’re seeing an amazing surge in interest from people wanting to get involved, challenge themselves and make a tangible difference to those living in the most desperate and harsh conditions all over the globe. This series of challenges marks the beginning of an ongoing project for Human Appeal as we move into 2023, and we know that they will prove to be incredibly popular. We’re already seeing high demand for certain activities - like the once-in-a-lifetime trek up Everest - and we encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch quickly as places are going fast.”
The new Challenges programme comes after a Human Appeal white paper research report highlighted an increased appetite across the UK to support charities despite the cost of living crisis. Over four-fifths of those surveyed refused to reduce their charity donations in the UK, even given the current rising household economic pressures.**
The overseas trips are being run in partnership with expert trek provider Peak Adventures, who will provide experienced guides and equipment. Please check the Challenges page on www.HumanAppeal.org.uk/challenges for further details on specific planned trips.
**Human Appeal research conducted by Sapio Research, May 2022, among a nationally representative sample of 1000 people in the UK
About Human Appeal
Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.
Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.
www.humanappeal.org.uk
Kat Jackson
About Human Appeal
Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.
Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.
www.humanappeal.org.uk
