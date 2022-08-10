Strategies For Global Jellies & Gummies Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the jellies & gummies market size is expected to grow from $2.40 billion in 2021 to $2.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.08%. As per TBRC’s jellies & gummies market research the market size is expected to grow to $2.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.09%. The increase in demand for confectionery goods among the global population is driving the jellies and gummies market.

The jellies & gummies market consists of sales of jellies & gummies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole traders) that refer to a type of confectionery product made using a hydrocolloid (also known as a stabilizer) that acts as a binding element to hold sugar syrup with high moisture content. Gummies are confectionery products made of gelatin and consist of a sticky texture, transparent shades, and a sweet chewy consistency. Jellies have a more solid texture than gummies as they do not contain gelatin and use carbohydrates such as pectin, potato starch, maize starch, and tapioca.

Global Jellies & Gummies Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the jellies and gummies market. Manufacturers are working towards bringing innovations in jellies and gummies to meet the changing demands of consumers. Across the globe, people are now opting for a vegan diet and jellies and gummies that are made of vegan ingredients. Gelatin, a major ingredient in jellies and gummies, is created from animal-derived connective tissue, and manufacturers are coming up with vegan or plant-based jellies and gummies that do not contain animal products to satisfy their vegan consumers, enhance their brand and stay competitive in the market.

Global Jellies & Gummies Market Segments

The global jellies & gummies market is segmented:

By Type: Jellies, Gummies

By Flavor: Grapefruit, Cherry, Peach, Berries, Apple, Others

By Application: Consumer Aged Under 14, Consumer Aged 15 to 31, Consumer Aged 31 and Older

By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

By Geography: The global jellies & gummies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides jellies & gummies global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global jellies & gummies market, jellies & gummies global market share, jellies & gummies global market segments and geographies, jellies & gummies market trends, jellies & gummies global market players, jellies & gummies global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The jellies & gummies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Haribo, Cloetta, Ferrara Candy, Nestle, Mondelez International Inc, Mars Inc, Jelly Belly Candy Company, The Hershey Co, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, The Ferrero Group, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Albanese Confectionery Group Inc, Giant Gummy Bears, Yupi Indo, Casa Del Dolce SRL, Decoria Confectionery Co Ltd, and Wrigley.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

