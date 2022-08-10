Breath Analyzers Market Dynamics, Size, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

Breath Analyzers Market Size – USD 3.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.7%, Market Trends – Growing adoption in the number of fuel cell breath analyzers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Emergen Research, the global market for breath analyzers would be valued USD 22.79 billion by 2027.

The main variables influencing market growth include things like rising alcohol and drug abuse paired with rigorous government regulations. The market is expanding more quickly as a result of growing approvals from regulatory authorities including the European Commission and the U.S. FDA, as well as the popularity of breathalysers that can be used on smartphones. Throughout the forecast period, novel product offerings by significant market players, particularly for medical applications, are expected to drive the expansion of the breath analyzers market globally. Despite the fact that breath analyzers have many benefits, problems including inconsistent results and cleanliness concerns offer serious obstacles to the growth of this industry.

Due to its non-invasive nature and rising demand for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level measuring devices at work, breath analyzers are also becoming more popular. It is an essential instrument for treating disorders including bronchial asthma, alcoholism, observance medicine, and tuberculosis. Our researchers predict that there will always be a need for this method, which is why it is expected that demand will increase.

The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Breath Analyzers market:

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a Canadian company that creates marijuana breathalysers, created the THC Breath Analyzer version 2 in March 2020. (THCBA). Better and more appealing features, such as single-stage direct breathing capability and a single-hand ergonomic design, are now available for the THCBA. Testing has revealed that the device may produce results in less than five minutes.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to display a profitable part of the industry with a growing CAGR of 29.3% over the course of the projected period due to untapped market potential and rising consumer awareness of technologically improved and commercially available products.

The demand for precise, quick, and simple approaches for the first detection of conditions like cancer, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is rapidly increasing. Additionally, it is anticipated that use of breath analyzers to measure the amount of carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation will propel market expansion throughout the course of the projection period.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Breath Analyzers Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Breath Analyzers market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

