Ventricular Assist Device Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ventricular assist device market size is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $1.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.01%. As per TBRC’s ventricular assist device market research the market size is expected to reach $2.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.16%. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is driving the growth of the ventricular assist device market.

The ventricular assist device market consists of sales of ventricular assist devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an implantable mechanical circulatory device used to treat heart failure by pumping blood from the heart to the rest of the body, improving circulation to vital organs. A wide range of ventricular assist devices are approved by the US FDA to provide long-term or permanent support to patients with end-stage heart failure.

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the ventricular assist device market. The companies operating in the ventricular assist device sector are focusing on developing next-generation ventricular assist devices to improve the function of blood circulation. Key players are focusing on developing ventricular assist devices with new technology to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their position in the market.

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Segments

The global ventricular assist device market is segmented:

By Product: Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs), Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

By Type: Pulsatile Flow, Continuous Flow

By Design: Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Application: Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy, Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiology Centers

By Geography: The global ventricular assist device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ventricular assist device global market overview, analyzes and ventricular assist device global market forecast market size and growth, ventricular assist device global market share, ventricular assist device global market segments and geographies, ventricular assist device global market players, ventricular assist device market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ventricular assist device market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Berlin Heart GmbH, Abiomed Inc, ReliantHeart Inc, CorWave SA, Cirtec, Abbott, Cardiac Assist Inc, Jarvik Heart Inc, Bivacor Inc, Calon Cardio, Terumo Medical Corporation, Syncardia Systems LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Heart Ware International, and LivaNova PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

