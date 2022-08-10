Bestselling author Amy M. Le is determined to be her own catalyst for change

Amy M Le Asian Women Trailblazers

Writing helped her cope with the loss of her mother; now she helps to amplify diverse voices through her publishing consultancy, Quill Hawk Publishing

I realize that there’s no such thing as failure if you’re trying.” — Amy Le

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writing had always been therapeutic for Amy M. Le, but it had nothing to do with her career. She was fully ensconced in Corporate America, with jobs at tech giants like Microsoft and T-Mobile. Then in 2017 she lost her mom to cancer. The experience threw her into a writing journey that led her to discover her love of writing historical fiction and to a successful career as a novelist and publisher. Her Snow Trilogy begins with a fictionalized version of her mom’s escape from Vietnam, continues through an account of her settling in the Pacific Northwest with her young family, and concludes with a novella that is also a cookbook. Amy has just released a collector’s edition of the trilogy that combines all three books in a single package.“It started as a way to honor my mom and write her story,” Amy explains. “But I unearthed a lot of my history and heritage and our story through research and interviewing, and then I realized I loved historical fiction and women’s fiction. So that’s my brand now—the genre of historical women’s fiction.” Among the surprises in store for her when she began writing novels was the incredible writers’ network she discovered. “The best thing is just meeting all sorts of different writers in different genres from different backgrounds,” she says. “Being surrounded by a community of writers has really uplifted me in so many ways.” And it has given her a platform to help others feel less alone, especially with anti-Asian attacks proliferating. “I was able to go on a couple of programs to really dive a little bit deeper into that and figure out how can we support this, how we can amplify this, and continue to fight this.”As in all things, it’s one milestone at a time. Amy says she realized that there is no such thing as a finish line—the key is to continually reinvent yourself or your work and keep meeting the short-term goals you set for yourself. “Surround yourself with a community of people who have the same passions as you do,” she advises. “Learn from people who are seasoned, but as you learn, teach others. In that way, you pave that path forward.” Amy is paving the path for new writers through her consultancy, Quill Hawk Publishing (QHP). The mission of QHP is to amplify diverse voices, helping emerging writers indie-publish their work. Learn more about QHP at www.amy-m-le.com , and read more of Amy’s story in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

