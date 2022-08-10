Global Yacht Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Yacht Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Yacht Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Yacht Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the yacht market size is expected to grow from $7.70 billion in 2021 to $8.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75%. As per TBRC’s yacht market research the market size is expected to reach $9.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.95%. Growing demand for luxury tourism and sailing is expected to propel the yacht market growth.

The yacht market consists of sales of yachts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the large recreational boats with lengths ranging from 35 feet to 160 feet and capable of operating in ocean waters and turbulent seas. It requires a full crew to handle maintenance, navigation, electronics, engineering, repairs, and stewards.

Global Yacht Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the yacht market. Major yacht companies are focusing on bringing technological advancements to yachts such as electrical power and hydrogen power with robust engines that have higher horsepower and lighter body weight. These yachts are focused on providing a faster commute and more comfortable travel.

Global Yacht Market Segments

The global yacht market is segmented:

By Type: Super Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Sport Yacht, Long Range Yacht, Others

By Length: Up to 20 Meters, 20-50 Meters, Above 50 Meters

By Propulsion: Motor, Sail

By Geography: The global yacht market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Azimut Benetti, Brunswick Corporation, Christensen Shipyards Ltd, Alexander Marine International, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship, Ferretti, Viking Yacht Company, Princess Yachts Limited, Sunseeker International, Sanlorenzo SpA, Heesen Yachts, Fincantieri SpA, Horizon Yacht, Palumbo Group, and Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

